Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Diana Penty walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 in collaboration with Grey Goose. The actress was seen stunning in a nude glittery outfit that had blue and red stones on it. The actress took to Instagram and shared her sizzling look. The fans couldn't stop admiring her beauty and some even thought that her look is the best one so far in the event. Here's a look at the actress' mesmerizing pics-