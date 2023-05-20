Search icon
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Check out Diana Penty's stunning pics in glittery nude outfit as she walks the red carpet at Cannes 2023.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 20, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

Diana Penty walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 in collaboration with Grey Goose. The actress was seen stunning in a nude glittery outfit that had blue and red stones on it. The actress took to Instagram and shared her sizzling look. The fans couldn't stop admiring her beauty and some even thought that her look is the best one so far in the event. Here's a look at the actress' mesmerizing pics- 

1. Diana Penty at Cannes 2023

Diana Penty at Cannes 2023
1/4

Diana Penty made her appearance on Cannes red carpet on Saturday. The actress is seen wearing a beautiful Cocktail dress and looked absolutely stunning. The actress' look made people think that her look is better than the looks of all the Indians at Cannes so far. 

2. Diana Penty gown

Diana Penty gown
2/4

Diana Penty donned an outfit designed by Falguni Shane Peacock India. Her glittering nude outfit was embellished with red and blue stones and the actress opted for golden earrings with the outfit which were from Zarin Jewelry. The actress' look is styled by Namita Alexander. 

3. Diana Penty looks stunning

Diana Penty looks stunning
3/4

Diana Penty posted her stunning photos on Instagram and captioned the post, "All that glitter.." The actress was seen posing by a balcony and also gave a glimpse of the stunning back of her outfit and her sleek hairstyle that she carried at the red carpet. 

4. Diana Penty stuns fans

Diana Penty stuns fans
4/4

Diana Penty's fans were in awe of her beauty and couldn't stop praising the actress' look. One of the comments read, "Killed it. especially hair with this whole look uff. So filmy but sexy. love the jewel look." Another wrote, "you are looking gorgeous." Another said, "Slayer is back at Cannes." Another fan commented, "finally a Cannes-worthy look." Another comment read, "best look so far in Cannes."

