Photos
From Dia Mirza-Vaibhav to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first Diwali post marriage
Read on to find out which celebrity couples will be celebrating their first Diwali together this year.
- DNA Web Team
- Oct 29, 2021, 03:19 PM IST
Diwali in 2021 will be just as lovely as previous years. It would be especially memorable for newlywed couples celebrating their first Diwali together.
Every couple holds a particular place in their hearts for their first Diwali celebration after marriage. Today, we'll read about Bollywood couples who will be celebrating their first Diwali together.
1. Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar
According to their wedding planner, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's covert wedding ceremony was prepared in a day. The pair married in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021.
2. Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar
3. Sana Khan-Anas Saiyad
Sana Khan stunned her admirers when she married Maulana Anas Saiyad, a businessman from Surat, in an intimate wedding on November 20, 2020.
4. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal
5. Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal
In December 2020, Aditya Narayan married Shweta Agarwal. Aditya revealed that he decided to marry during the 2019 lockdown.
6. Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar
7. Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi