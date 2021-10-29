Trending#

COVID-19

T20 World Cup 2021

bigg boss 15

  1. Home
  2. Photos

Photos

From Dia Mirza-Vaibhav to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first Diwali post marriage

Read on to find out which celebrity couples will be celebrating their first Diwali together this year.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Oct 29, 2021, 03:19 PM IST

Diwali in 2021 will be just as lovely as previous years. It would be especially memorable for newlywed couples celebrating their first Diwali together.

 

Every couple holds a particular place in their hearts for their first Diwali celebration after marriage. Today, we'll read about Bollywood couples who will be celebrating their first Diwali together.

1. Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar
1/7

According to their wedding planner, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's covert wedding ceremony was prepared in a day. The pair married in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021.

2. Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar
2/7

Gauahar Khan got married to Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar on 25th December 2020

3. Sana Khan-Anas Saiyad

Sana Khan-Anas Saiyad
3/7

Sana Khan stunned her admirers when she married Maulana Anas Saiyad, a businessman from Surat, in an intimate wedding on November 20, 2020.

4. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal
4/7

Varun Dhawan married Natasha Dalal, his long-time girlfriend, on January 24th of this year.

5. Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal

Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal
5/7

In December 2020, Aditya Narayan married Shweta Agarwal. Aditya revealed that he decided to marry during the 2019 lockdown.

6. Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar
6/7

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16 2021

7. Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi
7/7

In February 2021, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi married in an unorthodox wedding.