Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...

BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 18, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
1.Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh is the highest-paid star in Dhurandhar as he has reportedly taken the whopping fees of Rs 50 crore for the action thriller. His unnamed character is described as the 'Wrath of God.'
2.Sanjay Dutt
As per reports, Sanjay Dutt has been paid Rs 10 crore for the much-awaited film backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. He plays 'The Djinn' aka SP Chaudhary Aslam in Dhurandhar.
3.R Madhavan
Desribed as the 'Charioteer of Karma' in the Dhurandhar trailer, R Madhavan plays Indian intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal. He has charged Rs 9 crore for the Aditya Dhar directorial.
4.Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna owns the Dhurandhar trailer with his fierce screen presence. He plays the 'Apex Predator' aka Rehman Dakait in the upcoming film. He has been paid Rs 3 crore for the movie.
5.Arjun Rampal
As per reports, Arjun Rampal has been paid Rs 1 crore for Dhurandhar. His character of ISI officer Major Iqbal has been described as the 'Angel of Death' and looks menacing in the trailer.