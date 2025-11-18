FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....

Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here

US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, check details

BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here

ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage

Maharashtra Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone of Rs 1,468-Crore World-Class Educational and Medical Complex in Gadchiroli

From Alia Bhatt to Rasha Thadani: New calm in Bollywood’s most expressive performers

IND vs SA: How Kolkata's turning pitch stunned India and spoiled its campaign for WTC 2027 Final?

Elon Musk's X down for several users, netizens report massive outage on social media

Meet female singer, acted in just one film, attempted suicide at 20 after being fat-shamed: 'Consumed half a bottle of...'

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...

Starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in the leading roles, the action triller Dhurandhar is one of the most awaited releases of 2025. The film, helmed by National Award-winning director Aditya Dhar, is slated to hit cinemas on December 5.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 18, 2025, 06:53 PM IST

1.Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
1

Ranveer Singh is the highest-paid star in Dhurandhar as he has reportedly taken the whopping fees of Rs 50 crore for the action thriller. His unnamed character is described as the 'Wrath of God.'

2.Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt
2

As per reports, Sanjay Dutt has been paid Rs 10 crore for the much-awaited film backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. He plays 'The Djinn' aka SP Chaudhary Aslam in Dhurandhar.

3.R Madhavan

R Madhavan
3

Desribed as the 'Charioteer of Karma' in the Dhurandhar trailer, R Madhavan plays Indian intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal. He has charged Rs 9 crore for the Aditya Dhar directorial.

4.Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna
4

Akshaye Khanna owns the Dhurandhar trailer with his fierce screen presence. He plays the 'Apex Predator' aka Rehman Dakait in the upcoming film. He has been paid Rs 3 crore for the movie.

5.Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal
5

As per reports, Arjun Rampal has been paid Rs 1 crore for Dhurandhar. His character of ISI officer Major Iqbal has been described as the 'Angel of Death' and looks menacing in the trailer.

