Dhurandhar: From quickest Rs 300 crore grosser, to Ranveer Singh's biggest opener; five box office records broken by brutal blockbuster

Exclusive | Tisca Chopra on marking directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, fear of getting stereotyped after Taare Zameen Par, admits having lack of work due to...
UP HORROR: 25-year old woman dies after 'fake' doctor performs surgery watching YouTube; cut stomach nerves, intestines
Nasa's spacecraft orbiting Mars for decade loses communication link, here's all we know
Umar Khalid granted two-week interim bail in 2020 Delhi riots case; check court conditions
Bangladesh set for FIRST national election after Sheikh Hasina's ousting; Date announced, to be held on...
NABL Accreditation Strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech’s National Push in Advanced Preventive Healthcare
'Everyone felt....': BCCI planned Rohit Sharma's replacement with Shubman Gill back in 2023, decision was never sudden
Dhurandhar suffers major loss, Ranveer Singh's film BANNED in these 6 countries due to..: 'There were apprehensions that...'
Planning to travel to Thailand? India issues BIG travel advisory due to..., says, 'advised to check...'
Pakistan: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years in jail, he was found guilty of...
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Dec 11, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
1.Dhurandhar is Ranveer Singh's biggest opener
With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh earned his biggest opener. Dhurandhar grossed Rs 28.60 crore. Before Dhurandhar, the historical epic Padmaavat held the record, opening to around Rs 24 crore (which includes paid previews), followed by Simmba that earned Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day.
2.Dhurandhar will be Ranveer Singh's quickest Rs 300 crore grosser
In six days, Dhurandhar earned Rs 274.25 crore worldwide. With the super-strong trend, the film is expected to cross the Rs 300-crore mark by its second weekend. Dhurandhar will be Ranveer's second Rs 300-crore grosser, after Padmaavat. However, Dhurandhar will also be the quickest film to cross the benchmark. Ranveer's previous blockbuster, Padmaavat, took 50 days to cross Rs 300 crore worldwide.
3.Dhurandhar is also biggest opener for Aditya Dhar
Dhurandhar also marks the biggest opener for its director, Aditya Dhar. His first directorial, Uri: The Surgical Strike, opened to 8.20 crore in India. Even Dhar's hit production, Article 370, opened lower than Dhurandhar, earning only 5.9 crore.
4.Dhurandhar scored the biggest Tuesday of 2025
On its first Tuesday, Dhurandhar earned Rs 28.60 crore, marking the biggest Tuesday of 2025. Dhurandhar has also registered the seven biggest Tuesdays of all time in Bollywood, surpassing Jawan (Rs 26.52 crore) and Stree 2 (Rs 26.8 crore), but trailing behind records such as Gadar 2 (Rs 55.4 crore), Tiger 3 (Rs 44.75 crore), and Animal (Rs 37.82 crore).
5.Dhurandhar beats Chhaava with...
Although Chhaava is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2025, it failed to beat Dhurandhar in one category. Dhurandhar scored a better Tuesday than the Vicky Kaushal-starrer. Chhaava, on its first Tuesday, earned Rs 25.25 crore, whereas Dhurandhar scored Rs 27 crore net in India.