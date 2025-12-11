Dhurandhar: From quickest Rs 300 crore grosser, to Ranveer Singh's biggest opener; five box office records broken by brutal blockbuster

2 . Dhurandhar will be Ranveer Singh's quickest Rs 300 crore grosser

2

In six days, Dhurandhar earned Rs 274.25 crore worldwide. With the super-strong trend, the film is expected to cross the Rs 300-crore mark by its second weekend. Dhurandhar will be Ranveer's second Rs 300-crore grosser, after Padmaavat. However, Dhurandhar will also be the quickest film to cross the benchmark. Ranveer's previous blockbuster, Padmaavat, took 50 days to cross Rs 300 crore worldwide.