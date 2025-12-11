FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar: From quickest Rs 300 crore grosser, to Ranveer Singh's biggest opener; five box office records broken by brutal blockbuster

As the Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to create mayhem at the box office, here are the five major records Dhurandhar broke.

Simran Singh | Dec 11, 2025, 06:10 PM IST

1.Dhurandhar is Ranveer Singh's biggest opener

Dhurandhar is Ranveer Singh's biggest opener
With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh earned his biggest opener. Dhurandhar grossed Rs 28.60 crore. Before Dhurandhar, the historical epic Padmaavat held the record, opening to around Rs 24 crore (which includes paid previews), followed by Simmba that earned Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day.

2.Dhurandhar will be Ranveer Singh's quickest Rs 300 crore grosser

Dhurandhar will be Ranveer Singh's quickest Rs 300 crore grosser
In six days, Dhurandhar earned Rs 274.25 crore worldwide. With the super-strong trend, the film is expected to cross the Rs 300-crore mark by its second weekend. Dhurandhar will be Ranveer's second Rs 300-crore grosser, after Padmaavat. However, Dhurandhar will also be the quickest film to cross the benchmark. Ranveer's previous blockbuster, Padmaavat, took 50 days to cross Rs 300 crore worldwide. 

3.Dhurandhar is also biggest opener for Aditya Dhar

Dhurandhar is also biggest opener for Aditya Dhar
Dhurandhar also marks the biggest opener for its director, Aditya Dhar. His first directorial, Uri: The Surgical Strike, opened to 8.20 crore in India. Even Dhar's hit production, Article 370, opened lower than Dhurandhar, earning only 5.9 crore. 

4.Dhurandhar scored the biggest Tuesday of 2025

Dhurandhar scored the biggest Tuesday of 2025
On its first Tuesday, Dhurandhar earned Rs 28.60 crore, marking the biggest Tuesday of 2025. Dhurandhar has also registered the seven biggest Tuesdays of all time in Bollywood, surpassing Jawan (Rs 26.52 crore) and Stree 2 (Rs 26.8 crore), but trailing behind records such as Gadar 2 (Rs 55.4 crore), Tiger 3 (Rs 44.75 crore), and Animal (Rs 37.82 crore). 

TRENDING NOW

5.Dhurandhar beats Chhaava with...

Dhurandhar beats Chhaava with...
Although Chhaava is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2025, it failed to beat Dhurandhar in one category. Dhurandhar scored a better Tuesday than the Vicky Kaushal-starrer. Chhaava, on its first Tuesday, earned Rs 25.25 crore, whereas Dhurandhar scored Rs 27 crore net in India. 

