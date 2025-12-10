FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar: Can Akshaye Khanna-starrer beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh film has already earned Rs...

As Dhurandhar is creating a storm at the box office, we take a look at its chances of surpassing Kantara Chapter 1, Saiyaara, and Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Aman Wadhwa | Dec 10, 2025, 06:44 PM IST

1.Dhurandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar box office collection
1

In its first five days itself, the Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar has earned Rs 159.40 crore net in India and grossed Rs 233.50 crore worldwide. With no big releases till December 19 and seeing its phenomenal run during the weekdays, the Aditya Dhar film has solid chances to cross the Rs 500 crore-mark in India, and can even become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

2.Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection
2

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, as of now. The epic mythological action film collected Rs 622 crore net in India and amassed Rs 850 crore gross worldwide. It was the prequel of the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, that amassed just over Rs 400 crore globally against its budget of Rs 16 crore.

3.Chhaava box office collection

Chhaava box office collection
3

The historical action drama Chaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, earned Rs 601 crore net in India and minted Rs 808 crore worldwide. It starred Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale. Chhaava is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, till now.

4.Saiyaara box office collection

Saiyaara box office collection
4

Saiyaara is the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Starring debutant Ahaan Panday and the 'national crush' Aneet Padda, the Mohit Suri directorial brought back romance in Bollywood. The Yash Raj Production collected Rs 330 crore net in India and grossed Rs 580 crore worldwide.

5.Dhurandhar biggest competitor

Dhurandhar biggest competitor
5

Dhurandhar will face the biggest challenge from Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in the Avatar series slated to release on December 19. The second film Avatar: The Way of Water earned Rs 390 crore net in India, becoming one of the highest-grossing films at the Indian box office in 2022, and also surpassed Avengers: Endgame to became the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India ever.

