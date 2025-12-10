Dhurandhar: Can Akshaye Khanna-starrer beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh film has already earned Rs...

Who is DSP Kalpana Verma, Chhattisgarh officer accused by businessman of ‘love trap’ and extracting Rs 2 crore?
China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou residential fire
Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan sells out on first day at Rs...
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to reach THIS major milestone
Who was Rehman Dakait? Karachi gangster played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, murdered his own mother, played football with severed heads, was killed by...
THIS Hindu festival added to UNESCO List of Heritage, PM Narendra Modi says...
IPL 2026 auction: Spinners, all-rounders, overseas stars in demand; but can anyone get close to Rishabh Pant's record price?
Why may BJP's Vande Mataram pitch backfire ahead of West Bengal Election 2025?
'Jharkhand now has to...': CM Hemant Soren reveals vision for state as it completes 25 yrs
DGCA summon IndiGo CEO, orders him to present 'comprehensive data' on flight disruption, checks at 11 airports, know details
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Dec 10, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
1.Dhurandhar box office collection
In its first five days itself, the Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar has earned Rs 159.40 crore net in India and grossed Rs 233.50 crore worldwide. With no big releases till December 19 and seeing its phenomenal run during the weekdays, the Aditya Dhar film has solid chances to cross the Rs 500 crore-mark in India, and can even become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.
2.Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection
Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, as of now. The epic mythological action film collected Rs 622 crore net in India and amassed Rs 850 crore gross worldwide. It was the prequel of the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, that amassed just over Rs 400 crore globally against its budget of Rs 16 crore.
3.Chhaava box office collection
The historical action drama Chaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, earned Rs 601 crore net in India and minted Rs 808 crore worldwide. It starred Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale. Chhaava is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, till now.
4.Saiyaara box office collection
Saiyaara is the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Starring debutant Ahaan Panday and the 'national crush' Aneet Padda, the Mohit Suri directorial brought back romance in Bollywood. The Yash Raj Production collected Rs 330 crore net in India and grossed Rs 580 crore worldwide.
5.Dhurandhar biggest competitor
Dhurandhar will face the biggest challenge from Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in the Avatar series slated to release on December 19. The second film Avatar: The Way of Water earned Rs 390 crore net in India, becoming one of the highest-grossing films at the Indian box office in 2022, and also surpassed Avengers: Endgame to became the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India ever.