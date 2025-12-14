FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has overtaken blockbusters such as Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to score the biggest second Saturday ever at the box office.

Aman Wadhwa | Dec 14, 2025, 02:19 PM IST

1.Dhurandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar box office collection
1

Led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, Dhurandhar is emerging as one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters. The Aditya Dhar film has already raked in over Rs 300 crore net in India and grossed close to Rs 450 crore worldwide gross in the first nine days.

2.Dhurandhar scores biggest second Saturday ever

Dhurandhar scores biggest second Saturday ever
2

Dhurandhar has become the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 50 crore on its second Saturday. The espionage thriller, which hit theatres on December 5, made history by collecting Rs 53.70 crore on Day 9, setting a new benchmark at the box office.

3.Dhurandhar beats Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Animal, Stree 2

Dhurandhar beats Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Animal, Stree 2
3

Prior to Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) held the record for the biggest second Saturday with the earnings of Rs 46.50 crore. Chhaava, Stree 2, and Animal followed with collections of Rs 44.10 crore, Rs 33.80 crore and Rs 32.47 crore. Gadar 2, Jawan, and Saiyaara earned Rs 31.07 crore, Rs 30.10 crore, and Rs 27 crore on their second Saturdays.

4.The Dhurandhar mania refuses to slow down

The Dhurandhar mania refuses to slow down
4

The Dhurandhar mania shows no signs of slowing, with the film expected to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide in its second weekend. Aditya Dhar's blockbuster, led by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has already sparked a social-media frenzy, fuelled by polarising reactions and viral reels.

5.Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge release date

Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge release date
5

Dhurandhar will be followed by its sequel, tentatively titled Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge. It is slated to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, and will clash at the box office with the pan-India gangster drama Toxic, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.

