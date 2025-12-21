FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Australia troll England's 'Bazball' with 'Ronball' shirts after wrapping up Ashes in just 11 days

IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to achieve landmark women's T20I feat

Bangladesh Violence: 7-year-old girl burnt to death as angry mob attacks BNP leader's house; here's what happened

Govt issues BIG statement on Aravalli hills controversy: '90 percent of area...'

From lynching to lawlessness: How Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is losing control to Islamist forces

Watch: Virat Kohli returns to nets ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, to play under Rishabh Pant before New Zealand ODIs

Saumya Tandon says she slapped Akshaye Khanna for real in Dhurandhar on Aditya Dhar’s insistence

Amid Delhi-NCR pollution crisis, Gurugram takes BIG step, asks private firms to impose...

Not Aditya Dhar, Abbas-Mustan, but THIS superstar realised 'true potential' of Akshaye Khanna, netizens thank him for casting Dhurandhar actor in...

Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup 2026 exclusion

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Ever since Dhurandhar stormed cinemas, moviegoers are keen to know who the ultimate target is in Jaskirat Singh Rangi's hit list. Who is Bade Sahab? Read on to know more.

Simran Singh | Dec 21, 2025, 08:36 PM IST

1.The mega success of Dhurandhar, and fans' theories

Aditya Dhar's directorial, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has created a storm at the box office, breaking records and setting new benchmarks. In mere 17 days, Dhurandhar grossed Rs 800 crore worldwide, and the film refuses to slow down. The mega success of Dhurandhar has also inspired several fans' theories, especially about the big baddie of Dhurandhar 2. Several fans, who enjoyed Dhurandhar Part One, have shared their assumptions about Bade Sahab on social media. 

2.Is Dawood Ibrahim Bade Sahab?

One of the most popular speculations of fans is that the dreaded gangster, Dawood Ibrahim, is Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar Part 2. This assumption gained momentum when viewers noticed that the film’s cast list includes the character of Dawood Ibrahim, portrayed by actor Danish Iqbal. A few fans think Dawood may have appeared briefly in the first part, possibly for mere seconds, with a more substantial role kept for the sequel.

3.Osama Bin Laden: The ultimate taskmaster aka Bade Sahab?

A more global theory asserts that Osama bin Laden could be the big taskmaster, who's ultimately controlling everything. This theory looks viable because the events of Dhurandhar happen when Osama is still alive. Although the film offers no clear hints about Bin Laden, the scale of the terror network shown in the First Part opens for such an interpretation, especially if the sequel aims to on the next level in its geopolitical horizon.

4.Masood Azhar: The Bade Sahab who gets mentioned in Dhurandhar

In the opening scene of Dhurandhar, recalling the horrors of the IC814 hijacking in Kandahar, with R Madhavan’s Ajay Sanyal negotiating the release of Indian hostages. This negotiation led to the release of Masood Azhar, along with Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar. If Masood Azhar is the unseen mastermind, it would provide a connection to the hijacking, later terror operations, including the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks.

5.Dhurandhar 2 will be releasing on, will clash with...

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. The movie will clash with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha. 

