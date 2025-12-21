Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Australia troll England's 'Bazball' with 'Ronball' shirts after wrapping up Ashes in just 11 days
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Dec 21, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
1.The mega success of Dhurandhar, and fans' theories
Aditya Dhar's directorial, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has created a storm at the box office, breaking records and setting new benchmarks. In mere 17 days, Dhurandhar grossed Rs 800 crore worldwide, and the film refuses to slow down. The mega success of Dhurandhar has also inspired several fans' theories, especially about the big baddie of Dhurandhar 2. Several fans, who enjoyed Dhurandhar Part One, have shared their assumptions about Bade Sahab on social media.
2.Is Dawood Ibrahim Bade Sahab?
One of the most popular speculations of fans is that the dreaded gangster, Dawood Ibrahim, is Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar Part 2. This assumption gained momentum when viewers noticed that the film’s cast list includes the character of Dawood Ibrahim, portrayed by actor Danish Iqbal. A few fans think Dawood may have appeared briefly in the first part, possibly for mere seconds, with a more substantial role kept for the sequel.
3.Osama Bin Laden: The ultimate taskmaster aka Bade Sahab?
A more global theory asserts that Osama bin Laden could be the big taskmaster, who's ultimately controlling everything. This theory looks viable because the events of Dhurandhar happen when Osama is still alive. Although the film offers no clear hints about Bin Laden, the scale of the terror network shown in the First Part opens for such an interpretation, especially if the sequel aims to on the next level in its geopolitical horizon.
4.Masood Azhar: The Bade Sahab who gets mentioned in Dhurandhar
In the opening scene of Dhurandhar, recalling the horrors of the IC814 hijacking in Kandahar, with R Madhavan’s Ajay Sanyal negotiating the release of Indian hostages. This negotiation led to the release of Masood Azhar, along with Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar. If Masood Azhar is the unseen mastermind, it would provide a connection to the hijacking, later terror operations, including the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks.
5.Dhurandhar 2 will be releasing on, will clash with...
Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. The movie will clash with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.