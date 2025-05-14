1 . Dharmendra: The He-Man of Bollywood

The 1970s and 80s are often considered the golden era of Bollywood. Many unforgettable movies were made during this time, and Dharmendra was one of the most popular and beloved stars. Known as the original "He-Man" of Bollywood, he wasn’t just admired for his tough guy roles but also for his romantic charm. Directors, producers, and actresses were eager to work with him. Recently, director Sajid Khan claimed that not Amitabh Bachchan, but Dharmendra was the biggest superstar of the 1970s.