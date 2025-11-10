Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead
Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'
Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 confirmed dead, several injured, city on high alert; check more details
Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call regarding explosion in a car near metro station | WATCH
Dharmendra health critical: Sunny Deol arrives at Breach Candy Hospital, actor's stressed look leaves fans worried
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Massive car explosion near Red Fort, 1 dead
Was Sheikh Hasina’s fall US-backed conspiracy? Ex-minister points to Clinton, Soros, deep state links
Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2: Voting on Nov 11, check timings, key candidates and more
23-year-old Indian student dies in US due to..., family struggling; know what happened
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 10, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
1.Hukumat
Directed by Anil Sharma, this action drama was the highest-grossing film of the year, and it proved Dharmendra's position at the box office once again.
2.Aag Hi Aag
The 1987 Bollywood action film directed by Shibu Mitra and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani stars Dharmendra, Chunky Panday (in his debut role), Neelam Kothari, Shatrughan Sinha, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Danny Denzongpa. This movie was the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.
3.Insaniyat Ke Dushman
Insaniyat Ke Dushman is a 1987 Hindi action film directed by Shibu Mitra and produced by B.S. Seth. The movie stars Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Anita Raj, Smita Patil, Amrish Puri, and Kader Khan in key roles. This film also created a rampage at the box office, and it was the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year.
4.Watan Ke Rakhwale
This action drama film directed by T. Rama Rao and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala was the seventh highest-grossing film of the year. The movie features an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Sridevi, and Poonam Dhillon, along with Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in supporting roles
5.Insaf Ki Pukar
Another masala pot-boiler headlined by Dharmendra was a huge money-spinner. This film was the eighth highest-grossing film of the year. The movie stars Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Anita Raj, Richa Sharma, and Nirupa Roy, with supporting roles by Amrish Puri, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Gulshan Grover in key roles.
6.Loha
The popular Kanti Shah film was also among the top grossers of that year, and it earned a cult following. Loha was the ninth highest-grossing film of 1987.
7.Raghunath Jhalani's Jaan Hatheli Pe
The 10th highest-grossing film of the year, also stars Dharmendra along with Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Reena Roy, and Raj Babbar in lead roles, with supporting performances by Shreeram Lagoo, Amrish Puri, and Kader Khan.