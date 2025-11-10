FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

There are multiple reasons why Dharmendra is considered one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema. He's made a record that none of his contemporaries or juniors had imagined. In 1987, there were seven out of the 10 highest-grossing films, led by him. Read on to know the films.

Simran Singh | Nov 10, 2025, 05:46 PM IST

1.Hukumat

Hukumat
1

Directed by Anil Sharma, this action drama was the highest-grossing film of the year, and it proved Dharmendra's position at the box office once again. 

2.Aag Hi Aag

Aag Hi Aag
2

The 1987 Bollywood action film directed by Shibu Mitra and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani stars Dharmendra, Chunky Panday (in his debut role), Neelam Kothari, Shatrughan Sinha, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Danny Denzongpa. This movie was the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.

3.Insaniyat Ke Dushman

Insaniyat Ke Dushman
3

Insaniyat Ke Dushman is a 1987 Hindi action film directed by Shibu Mitra and produced by B.S. Seth. The movie stars Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Anita Raj, Smita Patil, Amrish Puri, and Kader Khan in key roles. This film also created a rampage at the box office, and it was the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year. 

4.Watan Ke Rakhwale

Watan Ke Rakhwale
4

This action drama film directed by T. Rama Rao and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala was the seventh highest-grossing film of the year. The movie features an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Sridevi, and Poonam Dhillon, along with Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in supporting roles

 

    5.Insaf Ki Pukar

    Insaf Ki Pukar
    5

    Another masala pot-boiler headlined by Dharmendra was a huge money-spinner. This film was the eighth highest-grossing film of the year. The movie stars Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Anita Raj, Richa Sharma, and Nirupa Roy, with supporting roles by Amrish Puri, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

    6.Loha

    Loha
    6

    The popular Kanti Shah film was also among the top grossers of that year, and it earned a cult following. Loha was the ninth highest-grossing film of 1987.

    7.Raghunath Jhalani's Jaan Hatheli Pe

    Raghunath Jhalani's Jaan Hatheli Pe
    7

    The 10th highest-grossing film of the year, also stars Dharmendra along with Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Reena Roy, and Raj Babbar in lead roles, with supporting performances by Shreeram Lagoo, Amrish Puri, and Kader Khan.

     

