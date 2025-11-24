Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

3 . Insaniyat Ke Dushman

3

Insaniyat Ke Dushman is a 1987 Hindi action film directed by Shibu Mitra and produced by B.S. Seth. The movie stars Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Anita Raj, Smita Patil, Amrish Puri, and Kader Khan in key roles. This film also created a rampage at the box office, and it was the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year.