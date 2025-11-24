FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'

Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?

Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...

BIG challenge for Mukesh Ambani as Apple, Amazon, Meta unite against Reliance Jio due to...

How Dharmedra met Hema Malini? A look at Veeru and Basanti's love story

Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence...', says HAL in first statement after Dubai Air Show, clarifies 'no impact' on...

BIG move by Gautam Adani as his flagship firm JV acquires Rs 230 crore...

Dharmendra Dies: Who was Arjun Hingorani, man who gave Bollywood its 'He-man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Dilip Kumar, SRK presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Dharamendra made a record that none of his contemporaries or juniors had imagined. In 1987, there were seven out of the 10 highest-grossing films, led by him. Read on to know the films.

Simran Singh | Nov 24, 2025, 03:57 PM IST

1.Hukumat

Hukumat
1

Directed by Anil Sharma, this action drama was the highest-grossing film of the year, and it proved Dharmendra's position again at the box office. The film grossed Rs 5.50 crore at the box office. 

Advertisement

2.Aag Hi Aag

Aag Hi Aag
2

The 1987 Bollywood action film directed by Shibu Mitra and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani stars Dharmendra, Chunky Panday (in his debut role), Neelam Kothari, Shatrughan Sinha, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Danny Denzongpa. This movie was the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year.

3.Insaniyat Ke Dushman

Insaniyat Ke Dushman
3

Insaniyat Ke Dushman is a 1987 Hindi action film directed by Shibu Mitra and produced by B.S. Seth. The movie stars Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Anita Raj, Smita Patil, Amrish Puri, and Kader Khan in key roles. This film also created a rampage at the box office, and it was the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year.

4.Watan Ke Rakhwale

Watan Ke Rakhwale
4

This action drama film, directed by T. Rama Rao and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, was the seventh highest-grossing film of the year. The movie features an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Sridevi, and Poonam Dhillon, along with Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in supporting roles. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Insaf Ki Pukar

Insaf Ki Pukar
5

Another masala pot-boiler headlined by Dharmendra was a huge money-spinner. This film was the eighth highest-grossing film of the year. The movie stars Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Anita Raj, Richa Sharma, and Nirupa Roy, with supporting roles by Amrish Puri, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

6.Loha

Loha
6

The popular Kanti Shah film was also among the top grossers of that year, and it earned a cult following. Loha was the ninth highest-grossing film of 1987.

7.Jaan Hatheli Pe

Jaan Hatheli Pe
7

The 10th highest-grossing film of the year, also stars Dharmendra along with Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Reena Roy, and Raj Babbar in lead roles, with supporting performances by Shreeram Lagoo, Amrish Puri, and Kader Khan.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion
When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'
Dilip Kumar, SRK presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra
Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'
Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says
Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?
Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit in Maharashtra?
Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...
Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's funeral
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design
OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv
OTT this week: From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement