Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion
When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'
Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'
Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?
Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...
BIG challenge for Mukesh Ambani as Apple, Amazon, Meta unite against Reliance Jio due to...
How Dharmedra met Hema Malini? A look at Veeru and Basanti's love story
Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence...', says HAL in first statement after Dubai Air Show, clarifies 'no impact' on...
BIG move by Gautam Adani as his flagship firm JV acquires Rs 230 crore...
Dharmendra Dies: Who was Arjun Hingorani, man who gave Bollywood its 'He-man'
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 24, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
1.Hukumat
Directed by Anil Sharma, this action drama was the highest-grossing film of the year, and it proved Dharmendra's position again at the box office. The film grossed Rs 5.50 crore at the box office.
2.Aag Hi Aag
The 1987 Bollywood action film directed by Shibu Mitra and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani stars Dharmendra, Chunky Panday (in his debut role), Neelam Kothari, Shatrughan Sinha, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Danny Denzongpa. This movie was the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year.
3.Insaniyat Ke Dushman
Insaniyat Ke Dushman is a 1987 Hindi action film directed by Shibu Mitra and produced by B.S. Seth. The movie stars Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Anita Raj, Smita Patil, Amrish Puri, and Kader Khan in key roles. This film also created a rampage at the box office, and it was the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year.
4.Watan Ke Rakhwale
This action drama film, directed by T. Rama Rao and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, was the seventh highest-grossing film of the year. The movie features an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Sridevi, and Poonam Dhillon, along with Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in supporting roles.
5.Insaf Ki Pukar
Another masala pot-boiler headlined by Dharmendra was a huge money-spinner. This film was the eighth highest-grossing film of the year. The movie stars Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Anita Raj, Richa Sharma, and Nirupa Roy, with supporting roles by Amrish Puri, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Gulshan Grover in key roles.
6.Loha
The popular Kanti Shah film was also among the top grossers of that year, and it earned a cult following. Loha was the ninth highest-grossing film of 1987.
7.Jaan Hatheli Pe
The 10th highest-grossing film of the year, also stars Dharmendra along with Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Reena Roy, and Raj Babbar in lead roles, with supporting performances by Shreeram Lagoo, Amrish Puri, and Kader Khan.