HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

When Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980, he was already married to his first wife Prakash Kaur. Rumours circulated that the Sholay stars had converted to Islam and married through a nikaah. Dharmendra finally addressed the rumours surrounding his second marriage in 2004.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 10, 2025, 09:51 PM IST

1.Dharmendra first marriage with Prakash Kaur

Dharmendra first marriage with Prakash Kaur
1

Dharmendra had his first marriage with Prakash Kaur in 1954, when he was just 19 years old. The couple has four children - sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol. Both Sunny and Bobby Deol are successful actors in Bollywood.

2.Dharmendra second marriage with Hema Malini

Dharmendra second marriage with Hema Malini
2

In 1980, Dharmendra married Hema Malini without divorcing his first wife, Prakash Kaur. This sparked rumours that the couple had converted to Islam and had a nikaah before tying the knot in a traditional Iyengar ceremony. Below is a photo from Dharmendra and Hema's wedding.

3.Dharmendra on reports of converting to Islam to marry Hema Malini

Dharmendra on reports of converting to Islam to marry Hema Malini
3

Addressing the rumours, Dharmendra clarified in an interview with Outlook in 2004, "This allegation is totally incorrect. I am not the kind of man who would change his religion to suit his interests." The Seeta Aur Geeta stars share two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Esha's acting career hasn't been particularly remarkable.

4.Dharmendra lives with Prakash Kaur

Dharmendra lives with Prakash Kaur
4

In October this year while talking to ABP Live, Bobby Deol revealed that Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur live together at their Khandala farmhouse. He said, "They’re both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together. They love being there." Hema Malini lives at her own bungalow.

5.Dharmendra health concerns

Dharmendra health concerns
5

In the last two weeks, Dharmendra has been in and out of the South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. There had been recent reports that the 89-year-old actor is put on ventilator support. However, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol's teams have refuted such reports stating that the Satyakam actor is absolutely fine.

