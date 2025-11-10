Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

4 . Dharmendra lives with Prakash Kaur

In October this year while talking to ABP Live, Bobby Deol revealed that Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur live together at their Khandala farmhouse. He said, "They’re both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together. They love being there." Hema Malini lives at her own bungalow.