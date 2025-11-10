Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Those affected are...'
Delhi: Vehicle involved in Red Fort blast identified, it was a...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union HM Amit Shah gives details of the car explosion, 'a blast occurred in a...'; Reaches spot, WATCH
Over 2900 kg ammonium nitrate found in Faridabad: What is it and how much destruction can it cause?
Delhi Blast: BIG advisory issued for Chandni Chowk market after Red Fort explosion; check details
Delhi Red Fort Blast: What did Delhi Police chief say on nature of explosion?
Viral video: Salman Khan visits Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital amid 89-year-old actor's health concerns
Delhi Blast: New visuals of aftermath showcase extent of damage near Red Fort Metro Station
What happened in September 2008, when Indian Mujahideen carried out serial bombings in Delhi? Details here
Delhi Red Fort blast kills 8: A timeline of previous major explosions that rocked capital city
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 10, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
1.Dharmendra first marriage with Prakash Kaur
Dharmendra had his first marriage with Prakash Kaur in 1954, when he was just 19 years old. The couple has four children - sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol. Both Sunny and Bobby Deol are successful actors in Bollywood.
2.Dharmendra second marriage with Hema Malini
In 1980, Dharmendra married Hema Malini without divorcing his first wife, Prakash Kaur. This sparked rumours that the couple had converted to Islam and had a nikaah before tying the knot in a traditional Iyengar ceremony. Below is a photo from Dharmendra and Hema's wedding.
3.Dharmendra on reports of converting to Islam to marry Hema Malini
Addressing the rumours, Dharmendra clarified in an interview with Outlook in 2004, "This allegation is totally incorrect. I am not the kind of man who would change his religion to suit his interests." The Seeta Aur Geeta stars share two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Esha's acting career hasn't been particularly remarkable.
4.Dharmendra lives with Prakash Kaur
In October this year while talking to ABP Live, Bobby Deol revealed that Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur live together at their Khandala farmhouse. He said, "They’re both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together. They love being there." Hema Malini lives at her own bungalow.
5.Dharmendra health concerns
In the last two weeks, Dharmendra has been in and out of the South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. There had been recent reports that the 89-year-old actor is put on ventilator support. However, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol's teams have refuted such reports stating that the Satyakam actor is absolutely fine.