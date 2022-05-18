Dhaakad, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One: Films in which Arjun Rampal played main antagonist

As Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad releases this Friday, May 20, we take a look at films in which Arjun Rampal aced negative roles.
Whenever Arjun Rampal plays a negative character, he completely nails it as seen in films like Ra.One and Om Shanti Om. And thus, when Dhaakad was announced with Arjun as the main antagonist, expectations are high to see him as the baddie again. Here is a list of films in which Rampal owned the negative character. (All images: Twitter)
1. Dhaakad
Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, a spy agent who has been assigned to eliminate Arjun Rampal's Rudraveer, leader of the international human and arms trafficking gang. It will be interesting to see Agni's clash with Rudraveer in cinemas this Friday, May 20 when the Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial clashes with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
2. Om Shanti Om
Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om was the film that revived Arjun Rampal's career in Bollywood. He played the evil producer Mukesh Mehra who betrays and burns down Deepika Padukone's Shanti as she refuses to abort her child with him. Shah Rukh Khan stars as the leading hero Om in the highly successful reincarnation drama released in 2007.
3. Ra.One
Pitted against Shah Rukh Khan again in the superhero film Ra.One, Arjun Rampal aced the titular antagonist role in this Anubhav Sinha directorial. SRK starred as G.One, the protagonist of the game Ra.One who enters the real-life world following Ra.One who murders the designer of the game Shekhar (King Khan in a dual role) in this 2011 film.
4. Daddy
Portraying gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, Arjun Rampal received critical appreciation for his terrific performance in the titular role. Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, Daddy also starred Farhan Akhtar in a cameo role of a don Maqsood inspired by Dawood Ibrahim. Rampal co-wrote and co-produced the 2017 crime drama film.
5. Ek Ajnabee
Arjun Rampal played the first negative character of his career in the 2005 action-thriller Ek Ajnabee. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it starred Amitabh Bachchan as Colonel Suryaveer Singh hired by Rampal's Captain Shekhar Verma to protect a little girl until it is revealed in a shocking climax that Rampal is the real mastermind in the film.
6. Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Set in the 17th century Mughal Empire, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period-action adventure Telugu film starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead as Veera Mallu. Arjun Rampal will make his Telugu debut and reportedly plays the main antagonist, the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. It is expected to release on October 5, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra.