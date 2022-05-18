Dhaakad, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One: Films in which Arjun Rampal played main antagonist

As Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad releases this Friday, May 20, we take a look at films in which Arjun Rampal aced negative roles.

Whenever Arjun Rampal plays a negative character, he completely nails it as seen in films like Ra.One and Om Shanti Om. And thus, when Dhaakad was announced with Arjun as the main antagonist, expectations are high to see him as the baddie again. Here is a list of films in which Rampal owned the negative character. (All images: Twitter)