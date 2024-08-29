Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

This was the first woman in India to lead a film studio.

Today, let's talk about a star who broke barriers not only as an actress but also as a studio head and filmmaker. She was the first woman in India to lead a film studio. However, she eventually stepped away from the industry and lived a life away from the spotlight.

We are talking about Devika Rani who is called the First Lady of Indian Cinema.

Let's take a look at her life: