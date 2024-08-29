Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

This was the first woman in India to lead a film studio.
Today, let's talk about a star who broke barriers not only as an actress but also as a studio head and filmmaker. She was the first woman in India to lead a film studio. However, she eventually stepped away from the industry and lived a life away from the spotlight.
We are talking about Devika Rani who is called the First Lady of Indian Cinema.
Let's take a look at her life:
1. Early life
Devika Rani was a pioneering figure in Indian cinema, often hailed as the First Lady of Indian Cinema. Born on March 30, 1908, into a well-off family, she was the great-grandniece of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.
Her life was a blend of privilege and struggle, marked by a trailblazing career, personal challenges, and controversy.
2. Got educated in London
Devika Rani was born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. She was educated in England, where she studied architecture, drama, and music. Her time in Europe exposed her to the world of theater and cinema, sparking a passion that would define her career.
3. Career
She met Himanshu Rai, a filmmaker and actor, in London, and the two quickly became collaborators. They returned to India and co-founded Bombay Talkies, one of India's most significant production houses of the time.
Her debut film, Karma (1933), made waves not only in India but also internationally. Devika Rani's on-screen presence, combined with her acting talent, made her a star. She went on to deliver several hit films, including Achhut Kanya (1936) and Jeevan Naiya (1936). Her portrayal of bold, independent women was groundbreaking in an era when Indian cinema was still in its infancy.
4. Struggles
Devika Rani's personal life was as dramatic as her films. She married Himanshu Rai in 1929, and together they built Bombay Talkies into a powerhouse. However, their marriage was far from smooth. Himanshu Rai was reportedly a demanding partner, both professionally and personally, and Devika Rani often found herself under immense pressure.
After Rai died in 1940, Devika Rani took over the reins of Bombay Talkies, becoming one of the first women in India to head a film studio. Her leadership was tested by internal disputes and financial difficulties, but she persevered, cementing her legacy in Indian cinema.
5. Controversy
Devika Rani was no stranger to controversy. One of the most talked-about incidents was her affair with her co-star Najmul Hasan during the making of Jeevan Naiya. This shook the Indian film industry.
However, she returned to Himanshu Rai, and the incident was eventually brushed under the carpet, though it remained a topic of gossip for years. Her films also courted controversy. The kissing scene in Karma was one of the longest in Indian cinema at that time and raised eyebrows for its boldness.
6. Married Russian painter
In 1945, Devika Rani retired from films and married the Russian painter Svetoslav Roerich, moving to his estate in Bangalore. The couple led a relatively quiet life, focusing on their artistic pursuits and philanthropy.
Devika Rani passed away on March 9, 1994, at the age of 85. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1958 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1970, recognizing her immense contributions to Indian cinema.