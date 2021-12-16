Search icon
Deepika Padukone turns into mermaid in her pink ruffled gown for '83' promotions - SEE pics

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's amazing pictures in her pink ruffled gown.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 16, 2021, 07:29 PM IST

Deepika Padukone is known for her elite and unique fashion statement. The actress looked like a mermaid as she walked the red carpet for the Red Sea Film Festival, Jeddah for '83' promotions. She posted the gorgeous pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday. (All Images: Deepika Padukone Instagram)

1. Deepika Padukone's outfit

Deepika Padukone's outfit
1/5

Deepika Padukone looked lovely in an off-shoulder pink ruffled gown with dramatic sleeves and tiers down the waist. 

2. Deepika Padukone's mermaid look

Deepika Padukone's mermaid look
2/5

Deepika's style quotient was simply unparalleled in her mermaid style gown. The actress looked right out of a fairytale.

3. Ranveer Singh's reaction

Ranveer Singh's reaction
3/5

Ranveer Singh dropped heart and fire emojis below Deepika's pictures, which she had captioned as "Thank you Jeddah for all your love…".

4. '83' promotions in full swing

'83' promotions in full swing
4/5

Deepika was in Jeddah to promote '83' along with her husband Ranveer Singh, director Kabir Khan. Kapil Dev and her wife Romi Bhatia, who are portrayed by Ranveer and Deepika in the film, also attended the event.

5. Deepika Padukone as a producer

Deepika Padukone as a producer
5/5

Deepika is also one of the producers behind the much awaited sports drama through her own production company Ka Productions.

