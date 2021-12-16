Deepika Padukone turns into mermaid in her pink ruffled gown for '83' promotions - SEE pics

Deepika Padukone is known for her elite and unique fashion statement. The actress looked like a mermaid as she walked the red carpet for the Red Sea Film Festival, Jeddah for '83' promotions. She posted the gorgeous pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday. (All Images: Deepika Padukone Instagram)