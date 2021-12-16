Deepika Padukone turns into mermaid in her pink ruffled gown for '83' promotions - SEE pics

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's amazing pictures in her pink ruffled gown.
Deepika Padukone is known for her elite and unique fashion statement. The actress looked like a mermaid as she walked the red carpet for the Red Sea Film Festival, Jeddah for '83' promotions. She posted the gorgeous pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday. (All Images: Deepika Padukone Instagram)
1. Deepika Padukone's outfit
Deepika Padukone looked lovely in an off-shoulder pink ruffled gown with dramatic sleeves and tiers down the waist.
2. Deepika Padukone's mermaid look
Deepika's style quotient was simply unparalleled in her mermaid style gown. The actress looked right out of a fairytale.
3. Ranveer Singh's reaction
Ranveer Singh dropped heart and fire emojis below Deepika's pictures, which she had captioned as "Thank you Jeddah for all your love…".
4. '83' promotions in full swing
Deepika was in Jeddah to promote '83' along with her husband Ranveer Singh, director Kabir Khan. Kapil Dev and her wife Romi Bhatia, who are portrayed by Ranveer and Deepika in the film, also attended the event.
5. Deepika Padukone as a producer
Deepika is also one of the producers behind the much awaited sports drama through her own production company Ka Productions.