Deepika Padukone stuns in bold orange cut-out dress, see VIRAL pics

Deepika Padukone's latest photos in bold orange cut-out dress have now gone viral. Have a look.
Deepika Padukone has once again set the internet on fire with her latest pictures that the actress shared on her Instagram handle on Monday night. The actress was seen in a bold orange cut-out dress while promoting her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' on Monday in Mumbai. Have a look at the stunning photographs. (All Images courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram)
1. 'Gehraiyaan' promotions
Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a bold orange outfit when she promoted her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday and director Shakun Batra on Monday (24 January) in Mumbai.
2. Deepika's bold outfit
Sharing Deepika's pictures on her Instagram profile, the actress' Deepika's celebrity stylist revealed that her orange cut-out dress is designed by the London-based Georgian fashion designer David Koma.
3. Deepika's hearty caption
As the caption for her gorgeous pictures, Deepika didn't write anything and just posted three heart emojis - a chocolate coloured, a red coloured and a yellow coloured heart.
4. Deepika's black heels
The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress wore black-pointed high heels from the collection of Warsaw-based fashion designer Magda Butrym, as shared by Deepika's fashion stylist in her post.
5. 'Gehraiyaan' release
Deepika Padukone is all geared up for the digital release of 'Gehraiyaan', a modern take on complex romantic relationships, on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February 2022.
6. 'Gehraiyaan' trailer
The trailer for 'Gehraiyaan' has generated huge buzz among the audience who have loved Deepika and Siddhant's fiery chemistry. The romantic drama, which also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, is backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.
7. Deepika's red latex dress
The 'Piku' star had kickstarted the film's promotions last week wearing a sexy red latex dress and those sensuous pictures had also been extensively shared on social media.