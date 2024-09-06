Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3106322
HomePhotos

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Here are the photos of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple with their families, ahead of their baby's arrival.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 06, 2024, 06:17 PM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to welcome their first child later this month. Ahead of their baby's arrival, the couple visited Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday, September 6, along with their families to seek blessings for everyone.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand
1/5

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen walking hand-in-hand as they visited Siddhivinayak Temple with their families. Their photos and videos went viral on the internet withing minutes.

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's outfits

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's outfits
2/5

While Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a green saree, Ranveer Singh looked dashing in a beige-coloured kurta pyjama set. They both wonderfully complemented each other.

3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh greet people

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh greet people
3/5

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their way to the temple, they greeted people around them. The power couple were surrounded by their security guards and police officials.

4. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings for their baby

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings for their baby
4/5

Deepika and Ranveer, who had broken the internet earlier this week with their beautiful maternity shoot photos, sought blessings for their first child. They had announced their pregnancy in February.

5. Deepika and Ranveer's families

Deepika and Ranveer's families
5/5

Their families also accompanied them on their visit to Siddhivinayak. Seen in this photo are Deepika's parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, and Ranveer's parents Jagjit Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, and his sister Ritika Bhavnani.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months
Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...
Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival
Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body
Active players with most centuries in international cricket
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Daisy Raina, first Kashmiri Pandit woman to run for J-K polls in 3 decades, she is contesting from...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews