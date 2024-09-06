trendingPhotosDetail

English

3106322

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Here are the photos of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple with their families, ahead of their baby's arrival.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to welcome their first child later this month. Ahead of their baby's arrival, the couple visited Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday, September 6, along with their families to seek blessings for everyone.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand

1/5 Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen walking hand-in-hand as they visited Siddhivinayak Temple with their families. Their photos and videos went viral on the internet withing minutes.

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's outfits

2/5 While Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a green saree, Ranveer Singh looked dashing in a beige-coloured kurta pyjama set. They both wonderfully complemented each other.

3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh greet people

3/5 As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their way to the temple, they greeted people around them. The power couple were surrounded by their security guards and police officials.

4. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings for their baby

4/5 Deepika and Ranveer, who had broken the internet earlier this week with their beautiful maternity shoot photos, sought blessings for their first child. They had announced their pregnancy in February.

5. Deepika and Ranveer's families