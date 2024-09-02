Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared mesmerising photos from their maternity shoot.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh broke the internet on Monday evening when they shared stunning black and white photos from their maternity shoot. The parents-to-be also slammed those taking jibes at them with 'fake baby bump' remarks in the last couple of months.
1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's maternity shoot
On Monday evening, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared mesmering black and white photos from their maternity shoot in a joint post on Instagram. Their pictures broke the internet within few minutes.
2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh put rest to 'fake baby bump' jibes
In the past couple of months, Deepika and Ranveer were subjected to 'fake baby bump' jibes when they made public appearances. The couple has now shut down such trolls with candid, beautiful photos from their maternity shoot.
3. Fans call Deepika, Ranveer 'prettiest mother-to-be, hottest daddy-to-be'
Fans couldn't keep their calm seeing Deepika and Ranveer's maternity shoot pictures. One of them called the couple, "Prettiest mother-to-be, hottest daddy-to-be", while another added, "Can't wait for the little one."
4. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's caption
Sharing the stunning black and white photos, Deepika and Ranveer used just emojis to caption their joint Instagram post. Deepika added an evil eye, a red heart, and an infinity emoji to share their happiness with the world.
5. Deepika Padukone's due date
Deepika and Ranveer are set to become parents later this month. A source was quoted telling News18, "Deepika will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay." The exact date hasn't been confirmed by the actors yet.
6. Deepika and Ranveer's pregnancy announcement
In February, the couple made a joint post on Instagram in which they shared a cute creative with September 2024, written in middle, and surrounded by small balloons, baby onesies, lollipops, and hearts.
7. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Singham Again
After their baby's birth, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen in Singham Again. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles, Rohit Shetty's action drama is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2024.