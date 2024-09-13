Search icon
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Here's the truth behind viral pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh holding a newborn baby in their arms.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 13, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby daughter on September 8. Now, some black and white photos have gone viral on social media, in which the power couple is seen holding a newborn baby in their arms. Here's a look at those pictures and the truth behind them.

1. Ranveer Singh holds a newborn baby in his arms

Ranveer Singh holds a newborn baby in his arms
1/5

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year, is seen holding a newborn baby in his arms.

2. Deepika Padukone poses with a newborn baby

Deepika Padukone poses with a newborn baby
2/5

Deepika Padukone, who was last sharing screen space with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD, holds a newborn baby close to her in this black and white photo.

3. These photos are fake and AI generated

These photos are fake and AI generated
3/5

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have not shared any such photos on their social media. These three black and white photos are completely fake and AI generated.

4. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their baby girl

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their baby girl
4/5

Sharing the announcement of birth of their baby girl, Deepika and Ranveer took to their Instagram and shared a joint post that read, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024 Deepika & Ranveer."

5. Ranveer and Deepika's marriage and pregnancy announcement

Ranveer and Deepika's marriage and pregnancy announcement
5/5

The couple, who will be seen next in Singham Again, tied the knot in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. They announced their pregnancy in February 2024.

