Deepika Padukone raises temperature in classy black saree, drops stunning pics

Look at these photographs of Deepika Padukone in a black saree.
Deepika Padukone never fails to dazzle us. The Bollywood actress has not only won fans' hearts with her spectacular on-screen performances, but her sartorial sense has also been a continual source of inspiration. Speaking of which, the Padmaavat actress took to her social media account recently and uploaded a slew of stunning new pictures.
1. Deepika Padukone's ethnic outfit
Deepika stunned us once again with her sartorial choices, opting for a beautiful ethnic attire as her look of the day. With her typical grace and panache, the actress wore a pitch-black saree.
2. Deepika Padukone shares pics
Deepika is quite active on social media and frequently gives followers behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life. She also gives big style goals when she publishes photographs of her OOTDs on Instagram.
3. Deepika Padukone's look
She wore the saree with grace and paired it with a black belt with a tiger imprint and a matching round-necked, full-sleeved top.
4. Deepika Padukone's makeup and hair
Deepika kept her hair open with a smooth side parting and went for a soft and natural makeup look. Her attire was finished off with a set of exquisite drop earrings. Deepika completed her ensemble with a pair of black heels.
5. Deepika Padukone poses for the lens
Deepika Padukone may be seen posing for the camera and making the hearts of her fans skip a beat.