Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Indian celebrities who are ready to slay at Cannes 2019

Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to showcase their A-level game at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019

Cannes 2019 Film Festival has begun and celebrities are at their top game. While celebrities from all over have been making an appearance at the red carpet, in a proud association, the number of Indian celebrities who would be walking the red carpet has also increased.

Three new celebrities are set to make their debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Priyanka Chopra, who has been associated with Met Gala since two years, will be making her red carpet debut at Cannes 2019. Not only Priyanka, Hina Khan already made her debut and slayed in it;. Apart from them, Cocktail actress Diana Penty would also be seen walking the red carpet.

While these three celebrities make their Cannes debut this year, other Bollywood celebrities continue to make us proud with their presence at the red carpet. A few names from the same are Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut.

Here, take a look at all the celebrities who would walk the Cannes 2019 red carpet: