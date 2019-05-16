Photos
Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Indian celebrities who are ready to slay at Cannes 2019
Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to showcase their A-level game at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019
- DNA Web Team
- May 16, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Cannes 2019 Film Festival has begun and celebrities are at their top game. While celebrities from all over have been making an appearance at the red carpet, in a proud association, the number of Indian celebrities who would be walking the red carpet has also increased.
Three new celebrities are set to make their debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Priyanka Chopra, who has been associated with Met Gala since two years, will be making her red carpet debut at Cannes 2019. Not only Priyanka, Hina Khan already made her debut and slayed in it;. Apart from them, Cocktail actress Diana Penty would also be seen walking the red carpet.
While these three celebrities make their Cannes debut this year, other Bollywood celebrities continue to make us proud with their presence at the red carpet. A few names from the same are Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut.
Here, take a look at all the celebrities who would walk the Cannes 2019 red carpet:
1. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone made her Cannes debut in 2017 and has been a constant since. She surprised one and all with many of her looks last year.
2. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor makes her second appearance at Cannes as Mrs. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Last year she attended the festival right after her wedding. Sonam has always surprised us with her looks and we are expecting the same this year too.
3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
For those who still don't know, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the original queen at Cannes. She paved way for Indian celebrities and has been a constant at the festival since Devdas days. The actress' beauty is no match at the red carpet.
4. Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut made her Cannes debut last year and she is all set to slay it there this year too.
5. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, the ultimate global icon, is finally set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She was seen leaving for the festival from New York City a day back.
6. Hina Khan
Hina Khan totally slayed in her debut in the festival. She will be there at the festival for a little longer and we expect to see more of her.
7. Diana Penty
Diana Penty too is set to make her debut at Cannes thanks to her association with Grey Goose. The actress has been making some bold fashion statements back in the city and we now wait to see what more does she have to offer.
8. Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi will make her third visit at Cannes post Gangs of Wasseypur screening and representation of India held last year. Since she has picked varied designers already, it would be interesting to see her attire this year.
9. Mallika Sherawat
Mallika Sherawat too appears at Cannes more than often. She was seen excited as the actress twirled in a blue gown recently as a part of fitting for the Cannes Film Festival.
(All photos via File Photo)