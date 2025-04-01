BOLLYWOOD
Manisha Chauhan | Apr 01, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
1.Deepika Padukone – Yuvraj Singh
Deepika Padukone and Yuvraj Singh were rumoured to be dating in the late 2000s, but their relationship didn’t last long.
2.Madhuri Dixit – Ajay Jadeja
Madhuri was linked to cricketer Ajay Jadeja in the 90s, but they didn't get married.
3.Sushmita Sen – Wasim Akram
Sushmita and former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram were rumoured to be in a relationship after they judged a reality show together.
4.Kim Sharma – Yuvraj Singh
Kim and Yuvraj were said to be in a serious relationship for several years before parting ways.
5.Amrita Singh – Ravi Shastri
Amrita and Ravi were reportedly in love, and even got engaged, but they eventually broke up.
6.Isha Sharvani – Zaheer Khan
Isha and Zaheer were in a long-term relationship, and there were even rumours of marriage, but they eventually broke up.