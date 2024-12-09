1 . Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone created waves on the internet this year with her news of pregnancy. Despite facing false accusations and criticism about faking her baby bump, the actress responded gracefully. She posted a black and white photo on her Instagram proudly showing off her baby bump with her husband, Ranveer Singh, by her side. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed a baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.