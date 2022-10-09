Deepika Padukone drops mesmerising photos from Paris Fashion Week, husband Ranveer Singh reacts

Deepika Padukone attended the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. Check out her stunning photos here.
Deepika Padukone set the internet on fire on Friday, October 7, when she dropped fiery pictures from Paris Fashion Week on her Instagram. Here's how her husband Ranveer Singh reacted to her amazing photos. (All images: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
1. Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week
The Gehraiyaan actress attended the Louis Vuitton show during the Paris Fashion Week on October 4 and her look was surely a feast for the eyes.
2. Deepika Padukone's Louis Vuitton outfit
Deepika's grey-coloured and uniquely structured mini dress from Louis Vuitton featured broad shoulders, a box-like silhouette, a frilled and tiered mini-length skirt attached with two long ribbons, and a round neckline.
3. Deepika Padukone's association with Louis Vuitton
In May 2022, Deepika became the first Indian ever to become the ambassador of the French luxury fashion brand founded one hundred and sixty-eight years ago in 1854.
4. Deepika Padukone's poses against the Eiffel Tower backdrop
Among the five photos that the Piku actress shared, she is seen making stylish poses against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in three pictures.
5. Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's photos
Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh reacted with a hot face emoji in the comments section. Alia Bhatt called her "Gorgeeeeeee", while Janhvi Kapoor dropped fire and eyes filled with hearts emojis.
6. Deepika Padukone's next film is Pathaan
The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the actioner Pathaan which also features John Abraham. Siddharth Anand's directorial is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.