Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh light up for shutterbugs as they touchdown bayside; check out the photos

After unveiling her wax statue in London, Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The couple was in London to unveil the wax statue of Deepika.

Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had headed to London to unveil the wax statue of the actress. They were seen all smiles and walking hand-in-hand while making their way to the airport. At London, Deepika and Ranveer were joined by their parents for the prestigious moment of launching her wax statue. Deepika went live on Instagram and recorded the whole event much to the excitement of the fans around the globe.

Now, after unveiling the wax statue, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at the Mumbai airport during wee hours of the morning as they returned to the city. The couple returned the same way they went by walking hand-in-hand and flashing their beautiful smiles while getting clicked by the photos. They even dressed stylishly and made for a trendy airport look.

Check out the photos below: