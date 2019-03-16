Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh light up for shutterbugs as they touchdown bayside; check out the photos

After unveiling her wax statue in London, Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The couple was in London to unveil the wax statue of Deepika.
Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had headed to London to unveil the wax statue of the actress. They were seen all smiles and walking hand-in-hand while making their way to the airport. At London, Deepika and Ranveer were joined by their parents for the prestigious moment of launching her wax statue. Deepika went live on Instagram and recorded the whole event much to the excitement of the fans around the globe.
Now, after unveiling the wax statue, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at the Mumbai airport during wee hours of the morning as they returned to the city. The couple returned the same way they went by walking hand-in-hand and flashing their beautiful smiles while getting clicked by the photos. They even dressed stylishly and made for a trendy airport look.
Check out the photos below:
1. Back to the bay!
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai after staying for a couple of days in London. The much-in-love couple walked hand-in-hand and was all smiles at the airport as the paparazzi clicked them. Deepika and Ranveer were in London as they unveiled the latter's much-awaited wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum.
2. Monochromatic Denim Look
At the airport, Deepika looked stylish wearing a monochrome sweater with turtleneck and flared full sleeves. She teamed it up with a pair of blue distressed jeans. A pair of vintage sunglasses, white sneakers and a small bag rounded her chic look.
3. Casually the Best!
Whereas Ranveer opted for a casual cool look. He sported a white T-Shirt and brown sweater over it with blue acid wash distressed jeans. He teamed it up with fur collared denim jacket, black shades and brown loafers.
4. Ranveer is in awe of Deepika 2.0!
Ranveer took to his social media pages and shared a series of photos from the unveiling of Deepika's wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London. His caption for the post instantly won everyone's hearts! The talented actor wrote, "DP 2.0! Original तो ... मेरे पास है! ;) #twomuchtohandle @deepikapadukone @madametussauds"
Deepika even replied to his post in the cutest way by commenting, "now you know where to go when you miss me too much! @ranveersingh @madametussauds"
Check it out below:
5. Work Front!
Deepika Padukone will soon start shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak, being helmed by Meghna Gulzar. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal and is paired opposite Vikrant Massey. With this film, Deepika will be making her debut as a film producer.
Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor, who has started prepping for '83, will soon start shooting for the same. While in London, the actor was joined by the director of the film, Kabir Khan, who has been looking after the prep of the cast. The movie will be extensively shot in London as it is set against the backdrop of Indian cricket team's historic win at 1983 World Cup.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)