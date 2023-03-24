Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Deanne Pandey drops unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha from Alanna Panday's reception, says 'so much love'

Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol and others turned newlywed Alanna Panday's wedding reception into a grand celebration. Alanna's mother Deanne penned thankful note for them.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 24, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Social media influencer and Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's wedding celebrations were graced by the biggest stars of the industry. Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday, penned a heartfelt note with some unseen photos from the ceremony. Let's take a look at those moments. (Images source: Deanne Panday Instagram)

1. Shah Rukh Khan with Deanne Panday

Shah Rukh Khan with Deanne Panday
1/6

Deanne Panday shared the first photo from the wedding reception with Shah Rukh Khan. In the picture, a smiling SRK was captured enjoying the celebrations with Deanne. 

2. Shah Rukh Khan with Alanna Panday

Shah Rukh Khan with Alanna Panday
2/6

Here's the second and the most touching picture from this carousel post. An emotional Shah Rukh Khan was seen giving a warm hug to the newlywed bride, Alanna. 

3. Rekha

Rekha
3/6

Here's the evergreen, veteran star Rekha gracing the wedding celebrations of Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding reception. 

4. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol
4/6

Here's dapper Bobby Deol having a laugh time at the wedding reception

5. Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff
5/6

Chunky's close friend Jackie Shroff was also captured, setting the style-quotient high at the wedding reception. 

6. Deanne Panday with Neelam Kothari

Deanne Panday with Neelam Kothari
6/6

Here's Chunky's co-star and close friend Neelam Kothari posing with Deanne Panday. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
IPS Santosh Mishra's royal wedding at lavish hotel Damson Plum in Lucknow: See Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.