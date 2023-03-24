photoDetails

Deanne Pandey drops unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha from Alanna Panday's reception, says 'so much love'

Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol and others turned newlywed Alanna Panday's wedding reception into a grand celebration. Alanna's mother Deanne penned thankful note for them.

Social media influencer and Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's wedding celebrations were graced by the biggest stars of the industry. Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday, penned a heartfelt note with some unseen photos from the ceremony. Let's take a look at those moments. (Images source: Deanne Panday Instagram)

1. Shah Rukh Khan with Deanne Panday

1/6 Deanne Panday shared the first photo from the wedding reception with Shah Rukh Khan. In the picture, a smiling SRK was captured enjoying the celebrations with Deanne.

2. Shah Rukh Khan with Alanna Panday

2/6 Here's the second and the most touching picture from this carousel post. An emotional Shah Rukh Khan was seen giving a warm hug to the newlywed bride, Alanna.

3. Rekha

3/6 Here's the evergreen, veteran star Rekha gracing the wedding celebrations of Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding reception.

4. Bobby Deol

4/6 Here's dapper Bobby Deol having a laugh time at the wedding reception

5. Jackie Shroff

5/6 Chunky's close friend Jackie Shroff was also captured, setting the style-quotient high at the wedding reception.

6. Deanne Panday with Neelam Kothari