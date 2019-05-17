'De De Pyaar De' in real life: Ranbir Kapoor turns protective boyfriend to Alia Bhatt on date night

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted on date night at Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet's movie De De Pyaar De's screening

There's no more hiding for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple who has been roaming around the world thanks to their movie Brahmastra, were now spotted on a movie night. Their date night was watching De De Pyaar De at the special screening of the film.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De has finally released in theatres today. The movie has received some amazing reviews, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were one of the first people to watch the film at its special screening.

Apart from them, Aparshakti Khurrana came as a surprise along with Sanya Malhotra. Nora Fatehi, Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap were also among the other people who were snapped at the screening.

However, Ranbir Kapoor also turned a protective boyfriend for Alia Bhatt at the screening. Here, see photos of the same: