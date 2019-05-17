Photos
'De De Pyaar De' in real life: Ranbir Kapoor turns protective boyfriend to Alia Bhatt on date night
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted on date night at Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet's movie De De Pyaar De's screening
- DNA Web Team
- May 17, 2019, 01:04 PM IST
There's no more hiding for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple who has been roaming around the world thanks to their movie Brahmastra, were now spotted on a movie night. Their date night was watching De De Pyaar De at the special screening of the film.
Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De has finally released in theatres today. The movie has received some amazing reviews, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were one of the first people to watch the film at its special screening.
Apart from them, Aparshakti Khurrana came as a surprise along with Sanya Malhotra. Nora Fatehi, Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap were also among the other people who were snapped at the screening.
However, Ranbir Kapoor also turned a protective boyfriend for Alia Bhatt at the screening. Here, see photos of the same:
1. Last seen prepping for Brahmastra
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are often seen prepping for Brahmastra, either with scripts or for action.
2. What they wore
While Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a white dress, Ranbir Kapoor wore an all-black outfit. He donned a black t-shirt with black pants.
3. Wedding rumours
There have been a lot of rumours doing the rounds with regards to their wedding. Most of them suggest that the couple who has been dating for a year will tie the knot soon.
4. Ranbir Kapoor keeping media in limits
The media was too happy to see the couple at De De Pyaar De screening, but Ranbir Kapoor kept them under control with his actions. The movie was recently in news since CBFC suggested that an alcohol bottle in the song 'Vaddi Sharaban' should be replaced with flowers.
5. Ranbir Kapoor gets protective about Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor protected Alia Bhatt from the mob around them. He held her by the back and kept her at a safe distance from the people.
6. Ranbir Kapoor's reaction when asked for one picture
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had the movie to catch, but the media asked for one more photograph. This was Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to that.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)