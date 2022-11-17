Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra makes heads turn with her stunning photos on Instagram

Fans love Sanya Malhotra's steamy Instagram photos, which she posts frequently.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 17, 2022, 08:48 AM IST

Sanya Malhotra's career began with supporting parts in the comedy Badhaai Ho and the biographical sports film Dangal, both of which are among the highest-grossing Indian movies. In addition, fans love the actress's steamy Instagram posts, which she posts frequently.

1. Sanya Malhotra sizzles in animal print bikini top

Sanya Malhotra sizzles in animal print bikini top
1/5

In this sexy photo, Sanya Malhotra can be seen posing wearing an animal print bikini top.

2. Sanya Malhotra smiles wide

Sanya Malhotra smiles wide
2/5

Sanya Malhotra looks pretty as she smiles wide while posing for the photo.

3. Sanya Malhotra's workout selfie

Sanya Malhotra's workout selfie
3/5

Sanya Malhotra can be seen clicking a mirror selfie wearing her workout attire.

4. Sanya Malhotra looks pretty in white

Sanya Malhotra looks pretty in white
4/5

Sanya Malhotra is looking like a million bucks in this pretty white outfit.

5. Sanya Malhotra in a co-ord set

Sanya Malhotra in a co-ord set
5/5

Sanya Malhotra can be seen wearing a black co-ord set in this photo and she is rocking it with her beautiful curls.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Punjab ki Katrina Kaif to India ki Shehnaaz Gill, a look at inspiring journey of Bigg Boss star
Check out these 5 foods to strengthen your immune system
Who is Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav's wife and 'life coach' who helped script his rise to the top
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.