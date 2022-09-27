Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Asha Parekh: A look at 5 iconic films of veteran actor

Asha Parekh won millions of hearts with her performance in films including Dil Deke Dekho and Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai.
One of Bollywood's most celebrated actresses Asha Parekh will soon be feted with Dadasaheb Phalke Awards by President Droupadi Murmu for her contribution to cinema. The actress started her career as a child artist at the age of 10 with the film Maa. She won millions of hearts with her performances in films including Dil Deke Dekho in 1959 and Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai in 1961.
Let's take a look at her 5 iconic films:
1. Dil Deke Dekho in 1959
1959 film Dil Deke Dekho, directed by Nasir Hussain, featured Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh in lead roles. The actress was just 16 years when she starred in this film opposite Shammi Kapoor. She played a rich heiress in the film who later falls for a handsome guy.
2. Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai in 1961
1961 film Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, directed by Nasir Hussain, starred Dev Anand, Asha Parekh, Pran, and Rajendra Nath in lead roles. Almost every song from this film was a super hit.
3. Baharon Ke Sapne in 1967
1967 film Baharon Ke Sapne, directed by Nasir Hussain and written by Rajender Singh Bedi, starred Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh, and Premnath. In the film, Asha played Rajesh Khanna’s childhood sweetheart.
4. Teesri Manzil in 1966
1966 film Teesri Manzil, directed by Vijay Anand, starred Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh in lead roles.
5. Love in Tokyo in 1966
1966 film Love in Tokyo, directed by Pramod Chakravorty, featured Joy Mukherjee, Asha Parekh, Mehmood, and Pran. It is one of the most iconic films of Asha Parekh.