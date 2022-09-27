Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Asha Parekh: A look at 5 iconic films of veteran actor

Asha Parekh won millions of hearts with her performance in films including Dil Deke Dekho and Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai.

One of Bollywood's most celebrated actresses Asha Parekh will soon be feted with Dadasaheb Phalke Awards by President Droupadi Murmu for her contribution to cinema. The actress started her career as a child artist at the age of 10 with the film Maa. She won millions of hearts with her performances in films including Dil Deke Dekho in 1959 and Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai in 1961.

Let's take a look at her 5 iconic films: