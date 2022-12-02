Search icon
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez attend trailer launch in sparkling red outfits

Here are the photos from the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's next entertainer Cirkus.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 02, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

The trailer of Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the leading roles, was unveiled by the makers on Friday, December 2. The film's entire cast was seen in sparkling red outfits at the mega event in Mumbai. Here are the colourful photos from the trailer launch. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Cirkus trailer

Cirkus trailer
1/5

The three minutes-thirty nine-seconds trailer shows Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles, which leads to several confusing and comical situations.

2. Ranveer Singh is electrifying in the trailer

Ranveer Singh is electrifying in the trailer
2/5

Of the two twins, one character Ranveer plays is The Electric Man performing in Cirkus. The other twin gets electric shocks whenever the former performs his magic tricks.

3. The two leading ladies - Pooja and Jacqueline

The two leading ladies - Pooja and Jacqueline
3/5

Pooja Hegde returns to Bollywood after Housefull 4 in 2019. Jacqueline Fernandez's last Hindi film was Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu, which was released on Diwali.

4. Cirkus is a perfect Christmas release

Cirkus is a perfect Christmas release
4/5

Scheduled to hit theatres on December 23, Cirkus will end the year on a high as the Rohit Shetty directorial is a perfect Christmas and New Year release.

5. The entire Cirkus cast

The entire Cirkus cast
5/5

The film's trailer launch event was attended by the entire supporting cast including Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala, and Ashwini Kalsekar among others.

