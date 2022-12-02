Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez attend trailer launch in sparkling red outfits

Here are the photos from the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's next entertainer Cirkus.

The trailer of Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the leading roles, was unveiled by the makers on Friday, December 2. The film's entire cast was seen in sparkling red outfits at the mega event in Mumbai. Here are the colourful photos from the trailer launch. (All images: Viral Bhayani)