Check out inside pics of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's luxurious Mumbai bungalow

Nawazuddin Siddiqui spent three years renovating his massive house in Mumbai.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently build and designed his massive house in Mumbai and the pictures are not to be missed. The actor spent three years renovating the bungalow, which is inspired by his previous home in Budhana. After a decade in the movies, the seasoned actor has created a paradise for himself in the city of dreams.
1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui bunglow 'Nawab'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui names his bungalow 'Nawab' in hounour of his father.
2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dream house
Nawazuddin Siddiqui himself designed his dream house. He took three years for renovating his lavish bungalow.
3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, ancestral home
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house is being said to be inspired by his house in his ancestral home town Budhana in Uttar Pradesh.
4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui beautiful house
Nawazuddin Siddiqui himself shared the photo of his Bungalow on social media, "A Good Actor can never be a Bad Human, because it’s his inner purity that brings out the Good Act.”
5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also congratulated Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Instagram and wrote, "@nawazuddin_siddiqui sir ne apna naya ghar khud design kiya hai bahut khubsurat hai...bahut bahut mubarak (Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir has designed his new house himself. It is very beautiful. Many Congratulations.”
6. Nawazuddin Siddiqui sitting in garden
Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen sitting in the garden, in the picture that he shared on Instagram.
7. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming project
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has ‘Adbhut’, ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. He will be seen opposite Avneet Kaur in ‘Tinku Weds Sheru’, produced by Kangana Ranaut. A few days back, Kangana shared a picture from the sets with a camera that was used by Bimal Roy, a legendary director.