This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, he got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

Despite being very wealthy at one point, this superstar died broke because of his addiction to alcohol and gambling.

Chandramohan was a prominent actor in Indian cinema during the 1930s and 1940s, known for his intense performances and distinctive personality. Born on July 24, 1906, in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, Chandramohan was originally named Chandramohan Watal.

Despite being very wealthy at one point, he died broke because of his addiction to alcohol and gambling.

Let's take a look at his journey: