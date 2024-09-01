This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, he got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

Despite being very wealthy at one point, this superstar died broke because of his addiction to alcohol and gambling.
Chandramohan was a prominent actor in Indian cinema during the 1930s and 1940s, known for his intense performances and distinctive personality. Born on July 24, 1906, in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, Chandramohan was originally named Chandramohan Watal.
Despite being very wealthy at one point, he died broke because of his addiction to alcohol and gambling.
Let's take a look at his journey:
1. Career
Chandramohan's interest in acting began at a young age, and he soon moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) to pursue a career in the film industry. He initially faced several challenges, including financial struggles and the uncertainty of finding work in a highly competitive environment. Despite these difficulties, he remained determined to make his mark in the industry.
2. Breakthrough
Chandramohan, born in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, was known for his striking grey eyes, voice modulation, and powerful dialogue delivery. He debuted in V. Shantaram's 1934 film Amrit Manthan, where his eyes were highlighted in the opening scene. His role as Rajguru brought him recognition, making him one of the era's most notable villains.
3. Final roles
He played Emperor Jehangir in Sohrab Modi's Pukar, Randhir Singh in Mehboob Khan's Humayun, and Seth Laxmidas in Mehboob Khan's Roti. His final roles included Rai Bahadur Dwarka Nath in Ramesh Saigal's Shaheed (1948) and the demon emperor Ravana in Rambaan (1948).
4. Original choice for Mughal-e-Azam
He was the original choice for K. Asif's Mughal-e-Azam, his untimely death led to the film's reshooting and eventual release in 1960. He was one of the highest-paid actors of that time, however, he got addicted to drinking and gambling.
5. Death
Despite his success on screen, Chandramohan's personal life was marked by struggles. He battled alcoholism, which eventually took a toll on his health and career. The pressures of the film industry and personal issues exacerbated his addiction, leading to a decline in his professional life.
Chandramohan passed away on April 2, 1949, at the age of 42. His untimely death was a significant loss to the Indian film industry. He left behind a legacy of remarkable performances that continue to be remembered by film enthusiasts.
Chandramohan's life story is one of immense talent, early success, and the tragic consequences of personal struggles. Despite the challenges he faced, his contribution to Indian cinema remains influential, and he is remembered as a pioneering figure in the industry.