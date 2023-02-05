Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos

Chitrashi Rawat married her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in Chhatisgarh on Saturday.
Chitrashi Rawat, who made her acting debut in Shah Rukh Khan's sporting drama Chak De India, married her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani at Bilaspur, Chhatisgarh on Saturday, February 4. Her wedding also saw the reunion of the Chak De India girls. Check out the photos from the festivities below.
1. Chitrashi Rawat marries Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani
Chitrashi Rawat tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in an intimate ceremony attended by their families and friends in Bilaspur on Saturday.
2. The 'Druchi' wedding
The family and friends have been using the hashtags #Druchi and #DruchiKiShaadi to share the photos and videos from Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya's wedding festivities on social media.
3. Chitrashi Rawat's acting career
After making a memorable debut as Komal Chautala in Chak De India, Chitrashi also appeared in notable roles in movies like Fashion, Luck, and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya among others.
4. Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani's acting career
Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani is an actor, voiceover artist, and entrepreneur. He has done a few movies such as Flight and The Grey. He met Chitrashi on the sets of their film Prem Mayee.
5. The Chak De India girls' reunion
Chitrashi's wedding was attended by her Chak De India co-stars Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, Shubhi Mehta, and Seema Azmi who played Vidya Sharma, Bindiya Naik, Gunjan Lakhani, and Rani Dispotta respectively in the 2007 film.
6. Chitrashi Rawat in Chak De India
Chitrashi was selected in Chak De India as she has been a field hockey player and even represented Uttarakhand at the age of 17. In the Shimit Amin film, she played the hockey player from Haryana named Komal Chautala.