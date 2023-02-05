Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos

Chitrashi Rawat, who made her acting debut in Shah Rukh Khan's sporting drama Chak De India, married her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani at Bilaspur, Chhatisgarh on Saturday, February 4. Her wedding also saw the reunion of the Chak De India girls. Check out the photos from the festivities below.