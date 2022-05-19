Cannes Film Festival 2022: Pooja Hedge looks chic in Roberto Cavalli outfit

Take a look at Pooja Hegde's latest and all other looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Actress Pooja Hegde's latest look from Cannes Film Festival 2022 is out. The diva who is part of the Indian delegation led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur looked chic in a Roberto Cavalli yellow and black outfit.

