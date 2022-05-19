Cannes Film Festival 2022: Pooja Hedge looks chic in Roberto Cavalli outfit

Take a look at Pooja Hegde's latest and all other looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2022.
Actress Pooja Hegde's latest look from Cannes Film Festival 2022 is out. The diva who is part of the Indian delegation led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur looked chic in a Roberto Cavalli yellow and black outfit.
1. Cannes Film Festival 2022: Pooja Hegde looks chic in Roberto Cavalli
Actress Pooja Hegde nailed yet another look at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022 in a bold yellow and black Roberto Cavalli outfit as she attended the Marche opening party. Pooja opted for a centre-parted hairstyle and had her tresses open in soft waves. Minimal makeup and sunglasses rounded off her chic look.
2. Cannes Film Festival 2022: Pooja Hegde looks dreamy in feather gown
Pooja Hegde looked dreamy in a feather gown as she made her red carpet debut at Cannes. The actress looked nothing less than a Disney princess in the stylish gown. Neatly tied centre-parted hair, statement earring, on-point makeup and a million-dollar smile on the red carpet rounded off Pooja's look at Cannes 2022.
3. Cannes Film Festival 2022: Pooja Hegde slays it in stunning feather gown
Sharing photos of herself slaying it in the stunning feather gown by Maison Geyanna Youness, Pooja Hegde wrote on Instagram, "Soaking it all in… #cannes2022 #redcarpet #IndiaAtCannes #GodawanAtCannes #CraftedInIndia #DrinkResponsibly."
4. Cannes Film Festival 2022: Pooja Hegde stuns in Honayda gown
Pooja Hegde's first look from Cannes 2022 had left onlookers impressed. She opted for a simplistic undertone white bodycon dress with an off-shoulder silhouette.
5. Cannes Film Festival 2022: Pooja Hegde's stunning first look from fest
The highlight of Pooja Hegde's first outfit at Cannes 2022 was the floor-length matching cape with floral prints all across the bodice. Chunky golden hoops, blue heels, a sleek tied hairdo, and a dash of colour on the lips gave the overall look a refreshing appeal.