Cannes Film Festival 2022: Deepika Padukone sizzles in red Louis Vuitton gown with plunging neckline

Deepika Padukone looks sizzling hot in Louis Vuitton red gown in her latest look from the 75th International Cannes Film Festival.
Deepika Padukone has been chosen as the jury member for Cannes 2022. Here's her latest look in Louis Vuitton red gown from the ongoing film festival that began on May 17 and will last till May 28.
1. Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton red gown
On Cannes day 3, the Piku actress opted to wear a red gown from Louis Vuitton, for which she has been named the brand ambassador recently.
2. Deepika Padukone in black outfit
Deepika Padukone exuded boss lady vibes in this black outfit on Day 2.
3. Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi saree
Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a shimmery-golden black Sabyasachi saree on Day 1.