Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

Mrunal Thakur is currently in France for her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress' pics from the international event have taken social media by storm, The actress recently shared her new red carpet look and the fans can't keep calm. The actress walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 in a stunning white cut-out gown and fans can't stop admiring her beauty.