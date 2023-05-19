Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

Here's a look at Mrunal Thakur's stunning pictures in a white cut-out gown from Cannes 2023.
Mrunal Thakur is currently in France for her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress' pics from the international event have taken social media by storm, The actress recently shared her new red carpet look and the fans can't keep calm. The actress walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 in a stunning white cut-out gown and fans can't stop admiring her beauty.
1. Mrunal Thakur looks ravishing
Mrunal Thakur made heads turn as she walked the Cannes red carpet in a beautiful white cut-out gown. The actress completed her look with minimal makeup, delicate earrings and open hair.
2. Mrunal Thakur's gown
Mrunal Thakur wore a custom-made structured white cut-out gown. The beautiful gown comes with shimmering sequins, bead embellishments, and ruffled design at the front and a sheer feather train attached at the back. The gown is designed by Falguni Shane Peacock India and is styled by Rahul Vijay
3. Mrunal Thakur Instagram post
On Friday, Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram and shared stunning pictures of her new look from the Cannes red carpet. The actress captioned the post, 'A night to remember." and took the internet by storm with her pictures.
4. Mrunal Thakur stuns fans
Mrunal Thakur's fans couldn't stop complimenting the actress's fashion choice and her beauty. One of the comments read, "Wow, so beautiful." another wrote, "you nailed it." Another fan commented, "looking so gorgeous." another commented, "your fashion sense is too good."
5. Mrunal Thakur work front
The beautiful diva who is currently impressing the audience with her stellar looks at her Cannes debut will be next seen in the movie Namune helmed by Umesh Shukla. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani and Arshad Warsi among others in key roles and is scheduled to release in October.