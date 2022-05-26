Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone ups glamour quotient in dramatic Louis Vuitton gown

Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet on the ninth day of the Cannes film festival in a dramatic Louis Vuitton gown.
Deepika Padukone, who has been chosen among the main jury members at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival, is garnering the attention with her sizzling looks in the French city. Here are her gorgeous looks from the prestigious annual event.
1. Deepika Padukone in a breathtaking Louis Vuitton gown
Deepika looked sizzling hot when she walked the red carpet on the ninth day, i.e, Wednesday, May 25, in the printed Louis Vuitton gown with a dramatic oversized statement sleeve.
2. Deepika Padukone's gown is designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere
Along with sharing the photos, Deepika Padukone tagged the French fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquiere who has been serving as the creative director of Louis Vuitton since 2013.
3. Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's photos
Taking to Deepika's comments section, her husband-actor Ranveer Singh couldn't contain his excitement and wrote, "QUEEN!!!!" in bold letters with several exclamation marks.
4. Deepika Padukone's latest Cannes look stuns netizens
Deepika's comments section was filled with netizens appreciating her latest Cannes 2022 look with comments such as "Really Amazing, Fantastic, Gorgeous!!!" and "OMGG".
5. Deepika Padukone is all smiles in a floral dress
On the ninth day itself, the Piku actress sported a light green coloured outfit with pink roses and green coloured leaves all over her dress with matched boots on the streets of Cannes.
6. Deepika Padukone happily taking over the Cannes streets
Deepika, who was last seen in the Shakun Batra's complex relationship drama Gehraiyaan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, looks cheerful and gleeful in these photos.
7. Deepika Padukone at Cannes' festival's 75th Anniversary Dinner
Deepika stole all the limelight wearing an all-white coordinated outfit with balloon sleeves when she attended the gala event of the 75th-anniversary dinner at the Cannes Film Festival.