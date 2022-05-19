Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes heads turn in dazzling sculpted gown

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai has done it again and there no one looks as elegant as her in such outfits.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owned the red carpet of the Cannes film festival with her jaw-dropping looks. The actress has graced the event with her timeless beauty, and we will jot down her looks from the festival.
1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look for Cannes 2022
Here is the day 2 look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022.
2. What is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing?
Aishwarya charmed the aura of Cannes by wearing Gaurav Gupta's sculpted pink gown.
3. Aishwarya and her Cannes connection
Aishwarya has a profound love for Cannes fest, and for the past two decades, she has been a regular attendee of the grand event.