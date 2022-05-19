Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes heads turn in dazzling sculpted gown

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai has done it again and there no one looks as elegant as her in such outfits.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owned the red carpet of the Cannes film festival with her jaw-dropping looks. The actress has graced the event with her timeless beauty, and we will jot down her looks from the festival.