Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes a leaf out of Princess Diana's book, compensates for unflattering red-carpet debut
Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her Cannes debut at the 72nd Festival de Cannes on Thursday
- DNA Web Team
- May 17, 2019, 02:37 AM IST
Bollywood superstar and global fashion icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her first ever appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.
For her first red-carpet look, Priyanka picked a custom black-and-rose gold sequin Roberto Cavalli creation. Now had TV actress Hina Khan worn this for her debut, we would have given it a huge thumbs up but no, it was worn by red-carpet royalty Priyanka! PC has set our standards so high that this one seemed pale in comparision to her previous red-carpet outings.
But, she fortunately redeemed herself with her second look. Priyanka's all-white ensemble - which seemed inspired by Princess Diana -- saved the day!
Ahead of her much-awaited Cannes appearance, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of fashion icons such as Lady Diana, Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren on her Instagram account and captioned the post "Cannes," cryptically hinting that her outfits might be inspired by them.
Here's a look at Priyanka's Cannes journey, so far:
1. Priyanka Chopra's Day 1 Look 2
For her second appearance at the French Riveira, Priyanka teamed a pair of pristine white pleated pants with a classic corset top of the same colour. Adding drama to her look was a pleated flowy neckpiece, which seemed to be inspired by Princess Diana's iconic look.
2. Priyanka Chopra's Day 1 Look 1
Priyanka Chopra attended the Rocketman premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Thursday in a custom black-and-rose gold sequin Roberto Cavalli creation. The strapless gown featured a long train and thigh-high slit. The Baywatch leading lady paired the gown with black heels and silver Chopard earrings and rings. Her dark locks were elegantly curled and parted to the side. Her makeup consisted of a sleek cat-eye with golden shimmer, blush and a mauve lip. Priyanka sure looked great, but we have seen her looking better.
3. Hours before PC kicked off her Cannes journey
Before Priyanka Chopra hit the red carpet, she shared her pictures where she was seen wearing a bathrobe at her hotel in Cannes.
4. Touch Down Cannes 2019
Priyanka Chopra was seen touching down the Nice airport on Thursday dressed in a smart airport look that comprised of a classic white shirt, wide-leg trousers and coat of the same colour. She supersized her look with a giant Marni tote bag worth RS 3.6 Lakh! PC was also seen sporting her sleek mangalsutra.
(All Pics via Instagram and Twitter)