Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes a leaf out of Princess Diana's book, compensates for unflattering red-carpet debut

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her Cannes debut at the 72nd Festival de Cannes on Thursday

Bollywood superstar and global fashion icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her first ever appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

For her first red-carpet look, Priyanka picked a custom black-and-rose gold sequin Roberto Cavalli creation. Now had TV actress Hina Khan worn this for her debut, we would have given it a huge thumbs up but no, it was worn by red-carpet royalty Priyanka! PC has set our standards so high that this one seemed pale in comparision to her previous red-carpet outings.

But, she fortunately redeemed herself with her second look. Priyanka's all-white ensemble - which seemed inspired by Princess Diana -- saved the day!

Ahead of her much-awaited Cannes appearance, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of fashion icons such as Lady Diana, Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren on her Instagram account and captioned the post "Cannes," cryptically hinting that her outfits might be inspired by them.

Here's a look at Priyanka's Cannes journey, so far: