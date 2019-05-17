Cannes 2019 day 3: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut; whose first look impressed you most?

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet of Cannes 2019 on day 3

Thursday marked day 3 of Cannes 2019 festival. While Hina Khan made her stunning red carpet debut on Wednesday i.e. on day 2 of the festival (May 15), the top-notch Bollywood actresses comprising of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, walked the red carpet on day 3.

Deepika Padukone has been making her Cannes appearance since two years (2017) now, while this year marked Kangana Ranaut's second outing at Cannes. Meanwhile Priyanka Chopra, who is rather a constant at Met Gala since two years (2017), made her Cannes 2019 red carpet debut on day 2.

Deepika Padukone mostly scored the point with her bow look, followed by Kangana Ranaut, who totally rocked the Kanjeevaram saree with a victorian twist. Meanwhile Priyanka Chopra kept her look more on the sober side, which did not appeal to many.

However, do not go by our word. Tell us what do you feel. Which look do you like the best among Priyanka, Deepika and Kangana's. Here, take a look at their outings: