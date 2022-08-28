Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha, Ram Setu, Cirkus: Upcoming movies of 2022 that can revive Bollywood

Here is the list of the movies that end the year 2022 on a positive note.

2022 isn't a great year for Bollywood. The Hindi film lovers were disappointed with a spree of major disappointments like Bachchhan Paandey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Samrat Prithviraj, and the recent releases Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Now, here we are with six films that can break the dry run, and bring back harmony in Bollywood. (All images source: File photo)