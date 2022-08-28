Search icon
Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha, Ram Setu, Cirkus: Upcoming movies of 2022 that can revive Bollywood

Here is the list of the movies that end the year 2022 on a positive note.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 28, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

2022 isn't a great year for Bollywood. The Hindi film lovers were disappointed with a spree of major disappointments like Bachchhan Paandey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Samrat Prithviraj, and the recent releases Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Now, here we are with six films that can break the dry run, and bring back harmony in Bollywood. (All images source: File photo)

1. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
1/5

Here we are with one of the most anticipated films, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer carry huge expectations from moviegoers and trade pundits. 

Relase date: September 9, 2022

2. Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha
2/5

Next we have the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer isJ expected to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, and the film is expected to reap good profits for the industry. 

Release date: September 30, 2022

3. Ram Setu

Ram Setu
3/5

Although Akshay Kumar had a bad phase with three consecutive flops, Ram Setu is expected to break the jinx of Kumar's dry run at theatres. 

Release date: October 24, 2022

4. Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2
4/5

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 is already one of the most anticipated films, and the movie's original Malayalam version has already helped the remake in creating buzz for the film. 

Release date: November 18, 2022

5. Cirkus

Cirkus
5/5

We end our list with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The upcoming family entertainer is loaded with an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, and others. 


Release date: December 23, 2022

