Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt stuns in all-black outfit, fans say 'beauty at it's best'

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's viral photos here.
The gorgeous Alia Bhatt will soon give birth to her first child. The Brahmastra star's images and videos often go viral on the internet. Recently, she donned an all-black ensemble and looked stunning.
1. Alia Bhatt's outfit
In these lovely images, Alia Bhatt can be seen sporting a black top and black pants.
2. Alia Bhatt's makeup
Alia Bhatt chose minimal makeup. She wore perfect makeup and nude lipstick.
3. Alia Bhatt's accessories
Alia Bhatt wore a few rings and gold coloured earrings.
4. Alia Bhatt's hairdo
Alia Bhatt kept it simple by styling her hair in a ponytail.
5. Alia Bhatt poses for the camera
Alia Bhatt could be seen posing really well in the photos she uploaded on Instagram.
6. Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra
Isha Chatterjee, who is the love interest of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor's character), is portrayed by Alia Bhatt.