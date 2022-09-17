Search icon
Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt stuns in all-black outfit, fans say 'beauty at it's best'

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's viral photos here.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 17, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

The gorgeous Alia Bhatt will soon give birth to her first child. The Brahmastra star's images and videos often go viral on the internet. Recently, she donned an all-black ensemble and looked stunning.

1. Alia Bhatt's outfit

Alia Bhatt's outfit
1/6

In these lovely images, Alia Bhatt can be seen sporting a black top and black pants.

2. Alia Bhatt's makeup

Alia Bhatt's makeup
2/6

Alia Bhatt chose minimal makeup. She wore perfect makeup and nude lipstick.

3. Alia Bhatt's accessories

Alia Bhatt's accessories
3/6

Alia Bhatt wore a few rings and gold coloured earrings.

4. Alia Bhatt's hairdo

Alia Bhatt's hairdo
4/6

Alia Bhatt kept it simple by styling her hair in a ponytail.

5. Alia Bhatt poses for the camera

Alia Bhatt poses for the camera
5/6

Alia Bhatt could be seen posing really well in the photos she uploaded on Instagram.

6. Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra
6/6

Isha Chatterjee, who is the love interest of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor's character), is portrayed by Alia Bhatt.

