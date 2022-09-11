Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's family, friends watch film in customised t-shirts imprinted with her Junoon look

Take a look at Brahmastra star Mouni Roy aka Junoon's viral photos here.
Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra features Mouni Roy as the evil Junoon. And people are now completely impressed because of the role and her work in the movie. On the day of the film's release, Twitter followers showered the actress with praise for her performance as Junoon in the first instalment of Brahmastra.
The magnum opus, which was jointly produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, is currently in theatres in the following languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmstra Part One: Shiva is presented in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam by RRR director S.S. Rajamouli.
1. Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza, others wear customised tshirt
Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza and her other celebrity friends were seen wearing customised Brahmastra tshirts while watching the movie.
2. Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar supports wife
In the post Mouni Roy shared, Suraj Nambiar along with her friends was also seen wearing the customised tshirt.
3. Mouni Roy's girl gang
Mouni Roy shared photos of her girl gang watching Brahmastra with her.
4. Mouni Roy's selfie
Along with photos of her friends, she also shared a stunning selfie of herself.
5. Mouni Roy's shoot scenes
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy in one photo can be seen standing in a recording studio.
6. Mouni Roy's role in Brahmastra
Mouni Roy plays the role of Junoon in the first part of the fantasy film series Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji.