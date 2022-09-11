Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's family, friends watch film in customised t-shirts imprinted with her Junoon look

Take a look at Brahmastra star Mouni Roy aka Junoon's viral photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 11, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra features Mouni Roy as the evil Junoon. And people are now completely impressed because of the role and her work in the movie. On the day of the film's release, Twitter followers showered the actress with praise for her performance as Junoon in the first instalment of Brahmastra.

The magnum opus, which was jointly produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, is currently in theatres in the following languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmstra Part One: Shiva is presented in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam by RRR director S.S. Rajamouli.

1. Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza, others wear customised tshirt

Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza, others wear customised tshirt
1/6

Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza and her other celebrity friends were seen wearing customised Brahmastra tshirts while watching the movie.

2. Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar supports wife

Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar supports wife
2/6

In the post Mouni Roy shared, Suraj Nambiar along with her friends was also seen wearing the customised tshirt.

3. Mouni Roy's girl gang

Mouni Roy's girl gang
3/6

Mouni Roy shared photos of her girl gang watching Brahmastra with her.

4. Mouni Roy's selfie

Mouni Roy's selfie
4/6

Along with photos of her friends, she also shared a stunning selfie of herself.

5. Mouni Roy's shoot scenes

Mouni Roy's shoot scenes
5/6

Brahmastra star Mouni Roy in one photo can be seen standing in a recording studio. 

6. Mouni Roy's role in Brahmastra

Mouni Roy's role in Brahmastra
6/6

Mouni Roy plays the role of Junoon in the first part of the fantasy film series Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 449 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.