Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's family, friends watch film in customised t-shirts imprinted with her Junoon look

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra features Mouni Roy as the evil Junoon. And people are now completely impressed because of the role and her work in the movie. On the day of the film's release, Twitter followers showered the actress with praise for her performance as Junoon in the first instalment of Brahmastra.

The magnum opus, which was jointly produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, is currently in theatres in the following languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmstra Part One: Shiva is presented in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam by RRR director S.S. Rajamouli.