'Brahmastra' Diaries - From Bulgaria to Banaras: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Varanasi to shoot for the next schedule

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' in Varanasi for the next 20 days...
After finishing a couple of portions of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama titled Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Mumbai and London, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have now reached the holy city of Varanasi to shoot for the next schedule of the film. A few pictures of the two actors have made it to social media and looks like on Thursday the actors spent some time mingling with the locals there.
In one of the pictures that has surfaced online, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen posing with the staff members of one of the heritage hotels in Varanasi. A few days back Ayan Mukerji ha shared glimpses from his recce sessions in Varanasi and now the protagonists of his fantasy film are there to shoot for the remaining parts of the movie.
Check out the pictures that are now going viral on social media:
The duo left for Varanasi to shoot for the next leg of Brahmastra.
After reaching Varanasi, Ranbir and Alia were spotted mingling with others present.
While Ranbir can be seen clad in all black from head to toe carrying a striking blue sling pouch, Alia can be seen wearing a plain white kurta with a red scarf wrapped around her wrist. The two seems to be posing inside one of the heritage properties in Varanasi.
Ranbir and Alia are supposed to finish the Varanasi schedule in 20 days. A report on Bombay Times quoted a source as saying, "Cameras for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy starrer film are set to roll at the end of this month in the city, preparations for which have already begun. During their 20-day schedule, the film will be mostly canned at the Ramnagar Fort and parts of it inside Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi, for security reasons. The film’s sets are already under preparation inside the Ramnagar Fort. Ranbir, Alia and Mouni are expected to shoot for the film in Varanasi.”
Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji had already been to Varanasi, exploring the city for possible locations for their scenes to be shot in the city. About two weeks back, Ayan had shared glimpses of his recce sessions for Brahmastra shoot in Varanasi.
Check them out here:
Last Few Days (courtesy of our wonderful editor Praks who should really be editing the actual movie instead...) #varanasidiaires #shootaroundthecorner #brahmastra
The film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in significant roles is slated to hit the theatres in Summer 2020. However, the film was earlier supposed to release in December this year.