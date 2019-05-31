'Brahmastra' Diaries - From Bulgaria to Banaras: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Varanasi to shoot for the next schedule

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' in Varanasi for the next 20 days...

After finishing a couple of portions of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama titled Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Mumbai and London, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have now reached the holy city of Varanasi to shoot for the next schedule of the film. A few pictures of the two actors have made it to social media and looks like on Thursday the actors spent some time mingling with the locals there.

In one of the pictures that has surfaced online, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen posing with the staff members of one of the heritage hotels in Varanasi. A few days back Ayan Mukerji ha shared glimpses from his recce sessions in Varanasi and now the protagonists of his fantasy film are there to shoot for the remaining parts of the movie.

Check out the pictures that are now going viral on social media: