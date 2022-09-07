Search icon
Brahmastra box office prediction day 1, budget, cast, run-time: All about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film

Brahmastra: The entire Hindi film industry has high hopes for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film, especially after the recent failure of Bollywood films.

  • Sep 07, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

With just two days to go for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One - SHIVA, a highly-anticipated fantasy drama film, to hit the theatres, the excitement among fans is skyrocketing. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy set in Astraverse based on ancient Indian astras. The film is set to release in the theatres on September 9.

The entire Hindi film industry has high hopes for the film, especially after the huge losses incurred due to the box office failure of major movies such as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

But before the film releases in cinema hall, let us tell you all about it including its cast, budget, run-time and the box office prediction for its opening day. Take a look.

1. Brahmastra: Release Date

Hindi film industry's highly-anticipated pan-India film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is all set to release in the theatres on Septemeber 9 in five languages namely Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil.

2. Brahmastra: Certification

Ayan Mukerji directorial has been given a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certificate will allow people from all age-groups to watch the film in the theatres, thereby ensuring better business.

3. Brahmastra: Cast and their roles

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, the big-budget entertainer promises to be a grand visual spectacle. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of a DJ named Shiva, who is introduced in the trailer as 'Brahmastra ki Qismat ka Sikandar'. Shiva is himself Agnyastra, the astra of fire in the Astraverse created by the filmmaker. Alia portrays the role of Isha, Ranbir's love interest in the film. Amitabh Bachchan portrays Guru, Ranbir's mentor and he possesses Prabhastra, the sword of light. Mouni Roy plays one of the principal antagonists named Junoon, the Queen of Darkness. Nagarjuna plays the artist named Anish who possesses Nandi Astra and will be seen protecting Ranbir and Alia from the dark forces. As per multiple reports, Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen making a cameo in the movie, will be seen as Vanarastra.

4. Brahmastra: Budget

Brahmastra: Part One - SHIVA , a Hindi-language fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 410 crore. The film is touted to be the most expensive Hindi film ever made.

5. Brahmastra: Run-time

As per a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Brahmastra's run-time is 2 hours, 46 minutes, and 54 seconds.

6. Brahmastra: Box office prediction day 1

As per several trade analysts and entertainment industry trackers namely Taran Adarsh and Sumit Kadel, the advance booking of Brahmastra has been decent. Accordingly, the film is expected to fare well on its opening day and shall mint anything between Rs 20-25 crore, as per a report in IndiaToday.in.

