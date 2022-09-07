Brahmastra box office prediction day 1, budget, cast, run-time: All about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film

Brahmastra: The entire Hindi film industry has high hopes for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film, especially after the recent failure of Bollywood films.

With just two days to go for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One - SHIVA, a highly-anticipated fantasy drama film, to hit the theatres, the excitement among fans is skyrocketing. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy set in Astraverse based on ancient Indian astras. The film is set to release in the theatres on September 9.

The entire Hindi film industry has high hopes for the film, especially after the huge losses incurred due to the box office failure of major movies such as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

But before the film releases in cinema hall, let us tell you all about it including its cast, budget, run-time and the box office prediction for its opening day. Take a look.