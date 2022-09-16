Search icon
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear

Check out Mouni Roy's sizzling hot photos from the Maldives here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 16, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Actress Mouni Roy, who played Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, won over online viewers with her performance. And, It's not surprising that the actress's stunning photos and videos often leave admirers speechless.

1. Mouni Roy's Maldives vacation

Mouni Roy's Maldives vacation
1/6

Mouni Roy is currently in the Maldives for a vacation, and it is clear from her images that she is enjoying herself immensely.

2. Mouni Roy's swimwear

Mouni Roy's swimwear
2/6

In the images she uploaded, Mouni Roy can be seen wearing a plain blue swimsuit.

3. Mouni Roy turns water baby

Mouni Roy turns water baby
3/6

Mouni Roy, who starred in the film Brahmastra, is seen swimming in the Maldives.

4. Mouni Roy poses for the lens

Mouni Roy poses for the lens
4/6

Mouni Roy can be seen posing for the camera in front of some lovely surroundings.

5. Mouni Roy's caption

Mouni Roy's caption
5/6

Mouni captioned her post as, "Everything depends upon your readiness and willingness to let go into the Unknown and live from that mysterious and precious condition. The question is, are you ready to give up everything when God comes knocking at your door? This willingness to completely let go and surrender to the divine determines how free you will ultimately become. Whatever you hold back for yourself will become your prison. Give your whole heart, mind, body, and soul to Grace when it comes. Ask yourself now: Am I ready?."

6. Mouni Roy in Brahmastra

Mouni Roy in Brahmastra
6/6

Mouni Roy portrays Junoon in Brahmastra Part One-Shiva. She received a lot of praise for the work she did.

