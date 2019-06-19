'Bharat' Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film hits a double century, crosses Rs 200 crore mark on day 14

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Bharat hits it out of the ball park, enters the coveted Rs 200 crore club. Here's the full box office breakdown of Bharat...
Salman Khan had done it once again! Despite mixed reviews, his latest offering Bharat, that also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead along side him, has managed to enter the coveted Rs 200 crore club.
The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has raked in a total of Rs 201.86 crore at the ticket windows. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Bharat hit the theatres on June 5, as an Eid offering to his fans. The film enjoyed an extended week of nine days and its evident that it has paid of well for the film's team.
Here's the full box office breakdown of Bharat:
1. Bharat released in over 4500 screeens in India and more than 1300 screens overseas.
Salman Khan's Bharat got a humongous release, not just in India, but overseas as well. The movie released in about 4700 screens in India and over 1300 screens overseas. The worldwide total number of screens for Bharat stand at over 6000 screens.
The movie minted Rs 42.30 crore on Day 1 (Wednesday), Rs 31 crore on Day 2 (Thursday), Rs 22.20 crore on Day 3. (Friday)
The movie managed to rake in a total of Rs 95.50 crore in the first three days.
2. Bharat was one of the biggest Hindi releases in Germany
Salman Khan's Bharat saw its release at 43 locations across 60 screens in Germany, which is one of the biggest Hindi film releases releases ever.
The movie managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 4 of its release. Bharat raked in Rs 26.70 crore on Day 4 (Saturday), taking the total to Rs 122.20 crore. On Day 5, the film minted Rs 27.90 crore (Sunday) taking the total to Rs 150.10 crore.
3. Bharat Box Office Collections dropped after the first weekend
The box office collections of Bharat witnessed a drop after its glorious first weekend. On Day 6 (Monday) the film collected Rs 9.20 crore.
Rs 8.30 crore on Day 7 (Tuesday)
Rs 6.25 crore approx on Day 8 ( Wednesday)
Rs 5.25 crore approx on Day 9 (Thursday)
Rs 3.75 crore approx on Day 10 (Friday)
Rs 6 crore approx on Day 11 (Saturday)
Rs 6 crore approx on Day 12 (Sunday)
Rs 3 crore approx on Day 13 (Monday)
4. Bharat hits a double century on Day 14 of its release
On Day 14 of its release, Bharat crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on Tuesday (week 2). As of now, the fim's total box office collections stand at Rs 201.86 crore.
5. My validation comes from box office collections: Salman Khan on Bharat
Speaking about the thunderous response that Bharat has received, Salman Khan told the mediapersons, "My validation comes from box office collections. That means people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn’t make a difference if someone has given it so many stars (rating), no stars or ridiculed the film. This happens. It’s their bread and butter. God bless them. Give them two more bread."
The actor was interacting with a group of media persons post the film's release. He added,"I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone’s work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it’s okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them. People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven’t watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It’s a good film.”
6. Here's what Katrina Kaif has to say on Bharat success
When Katina was asked how she celebrated Bharat success, the actress told DNA, "We have had no time to celebrate. We will probably do it this weekend with something special. I am looking forward to it. But, yes, the response has been fantastic, it’s been exactly what I wanted."
When probed further on what did she exactly want, Katrina elaborated, "I will be quite honest, I really wanted the reviews for my performance to match up to those that I got for Zero. So, when my friends were sending me the reviews, it felt very nice. There was a happy satisfied feeling."
(All images are File Photos)
(All box office figures via Taran Adarsh and Box Office India)