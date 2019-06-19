'Bharat' Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film hits a double century, crosses Rs 200 crore mark on day 14

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Bharat hits it out of the ball park, enters the coveted Rs 200 crore club. Here's the full box office breakdown of Bharat...

Salman Khan had done it once again! Despite mixed reviews, his latest offering Bharat, that also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead along side him, has managed to enter the coveted Rs 200 crore club.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has raked in a total of Rs 201.86 crore at the ticket windows. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Bharat hit the theatres on June 5, as an Eid offering to his fans. The film enjoyed an extended week of nine days and its evident that it has paid of well for the film's team.

Here's the full box office breakdown of Bharat: