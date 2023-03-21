Bollywood star kids Nirvan Khan, Rysa, Mahikaa, Naomika party hard with Orry, photos go viral

Nirvan Khan, Rysa, Mahikaa, Naomika Saran, Orry were seen parting together and their photos are going viral on social media.
Bollywood star kids including Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's elder son Nirvan Khan, Ananya Panday's sister Rysa, Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran partied hard with Orry over the weekend.
These photos are the proof:
1. Nirvan Khan and Orry
Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's elder son Nirvan Khan was seen posing with Orry. He sported a sea-green jacket for the occasion.
2. Rysa, Mahikaa, Naomika Saran, Orry
Ananya Panday's sister Rysa, Arjun Rampal`s daughter Mahikaa and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran looked glamarous in their outfits.
3. Partied hard
Orhan Awatramani (Orry) took to his Instagram to post the happening pictures from the party.
4. Giving fashion goals
Mahikaa sported a black spaghetti top with baggy jeans. Rysa was dressed in a shiny top and jeans, while Naomika was seen in a black bralette top.
5. Mahikaa
Without a doubt, Mahikaa is looking beautiful while posing with Orry.
6. Nirvan Khan
On the work front, the nephew of Salman Khan is reportedly working as an assistant director for actor's upcoming Tiger 3. (With inputs from ANI)