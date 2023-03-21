Bollywood star kids Nirvan Khan, Rysa, Mahikaa, Naomika party hard with Orry, photos go viral

Nirvan Khan, Rysa, Mahikaa, Naomika Saran, Orry were seen parting together and their photos are going viral on social media.

Bollywood star kids including Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's elder son Nirvan Khan, Ananya Panday's sister Rysa, Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran partied hard with Orry over the weekend.

These photos are the proof: