Bollywood star kids Nirvan Khan, Rysa, Mahikaa, Naomika party hard with Orry, photos go viral

Nirvan Khan, Rysa, Mahikaa, Naomika Saran, Orry were seen parting together and their photos are going viral on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 21, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Bollywood star kids including Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's elder son Nirvan Khan, Ananya Panday's sister Rysa, Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran partied hard with Orry over the weekend.

These photos are the proof:

1. Nirvan Khan and Orry

Nirvan Khan and Orry
1/6

Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's elder son Nirvan Khan was seen posing with Orry. He sported a sea-green jacket for the occasion.

2. Rysa, Mahikaa, Naomika Saran, Orry

Rysa, Mahikaa, Naomika Saran, Orry
2/6

Ananya Panday's sister Rysa, Arjun Rampal`s daughter Mahikaa and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran looked glamarous in their outfits.

3. Partied hard

Partied hard
3/6

Orhan Awatramani (Orry) took to his Instagram to post the happening pictures from the party.

4. Giving fashion goals

Giving fashion goals
4/6

Mahikaa sported a black spaghetti top with baggy jeans. Rysa was dressed in a shiny top and jeans, while Naomika was seen in a black bralette top.

5. Mahikaa

Mahikaa
5/6

Without a doubt, Mahikaa is looking beautiful while posing with Orry.

6. Nirvan Khan

Nirvan Khan
6/6

On the work front, the nephew of Salman Khan is reportedly working as an assistant director for actor's upcoming Tiger 3. (With inputs from ANI)

Meet Gultesham Khan, famous television actor who will lead Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 7
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
