3 . Failure of Karz caused depression to Rishi Kapoor

After Karz flopped, Rishi Kapoor went into depression, and it took him months to cope with it. In his autobiography, Rishi Kapoor did confessed, "I lost my nerve, sinking into a deep depression. I would tremble on the sets and feel faint. I’d sink into my chair, go to the makeup room and ask for water. I felt every ounce of confidence drain out of me. Karz had held great promise, I had thought it would do wonders for my career. When that didn’t happen, I was shattered."