Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

The only dollar billionaire in Bollywood is an outsider who entered the industry with Rs 37000 and is now worth Rs 13000 crore
That Bollywood is a gold mine of money and fame for successful folks is no state secret. Some of the biggest stars and directors from the Hindi film industry are all rich beyond measures, with net worths of hundreds of crores. But among them is one man who dwarfs everyone with his massive wealth. And interestingly, he began as a manufacturer and seller of toothbrushes
1. Bollywood’s only billionaire
Ronnie Screwvala, the entrepreneur and film producer, is the only billionaire in Bollywood currently. As per reports, his net worth is a massive $1.55 billion (Rs 13,000 crore), making him Hindi cinema’s richest man
2. Ronnie Screwvala’s massive net worth
Ronnie Screwvala’s net worth of Rs 13000 crore not only dwarfs other producers like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra (all between Rs 3000-7000 crore), but even the biggest stars. Even the combined wealth of Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 6600 crore), Salman Khan (Rs 3000 crore) and Aamir Khan (Rs 1900 crore) does not surpass him
3. How Ronnie Screwvala became Bollywood’s richest man
The foundation of Ronnie Screwvala’s massive wealth is partly his film work, led by the now-defunct UTV Films, which he created in 1990. After selling it to Disney for over a billion dollars, he established RSVP Movies, a leading Bollywood production company
4. Ronnie Screwvala’s humble beginnings
In the 70s, Screwvala actually started as a toothbrush manufacturer, graduating to the cable business in the 80s. In 1990, he set up UTV with an initial investment of Rs 37000, which he eventually turned into a billion-dollar business
5. Ronnie Screwvala’s films
Over the years, Screwvala has made various popular TV shows and films such as Shanti, Sea Hawks, Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Fashion, Barfi, Chennai Express, Uri, etc.
6. Ronnie Screwvala’s non-film ventures
A big bulk of Screwvala’s wealth, however, comes from outside his film work. He is an investor in big companies such as UpGrad, Usports, and Unliazer, which complement his earnings from Bollywood