Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Meet the Khan actor who has not just beaten Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir at the box office but done so emphatically
The three Khans are considered the biggest box office draws in Bollywood over the last three decades. Many would assume that one of them would be the most successful, highest grossing star from India. But none of them is. In fact, it is another Khan, who has earned more at the box office than all three combined
1. Irrfan Khan
The late Irrfan Khan is widely regarded as one of the finest Indian actors ever produced. The man was also one of the most successful stars in India delivering critically acclaimed hits as well as being part of commercial hits.
2. Irrfan Khan in Hollywood
Irrfan was one of the few Indian actors accepted and respected globally, after he appeared in a number of Hollywood blockbusters and Oscar-winning films over the years. His films include Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man, Slumdog Millionaire, and Life of Pi.
3. Irrfan Khan at the box office
His filmography in Hollywood has meant that many of his big ticket films have earned hundreds of millions of dollars, His American films have earned a collective $2.5 billion, which translates to over Rs 22,350 crore. Add to this the collections of his Indian films and Irrfan’s films earned a whopping Rs 25,000 crore worldwide.
4. Irrfan Khan vs the three Khans
The Three Khans – the biggest stars of Bollywood – are far behind him. Shah Rukh Khan has a cumulative gross of Rs 8500 crore. The other two Khans – Salman (Rs 7000 crore) and Aamir (Rs 6500 crore) – are even further back. Even their combined worldwide gross of Rs 22000 crore is less than Irrfan’s.
5. Irrfan Khan at the Oscars
During his Hollywood career in the 2000s, he was considered the biggest name from India in the West with starring appearances in Oscar winners like Slumdog Millionaire, which catapulted him to stardom
6. Irrfan Khan with Tom Hanks
His co-stars such as Tom Hanks and Chris Pratt called him a great co-star and often said that they were in awe of his abilities on screen
7. Irrfan Khan illness and death
Irrfan battled cancer in the 2010s, which not only curtailed his film appearance but took a toll on his health. The actor died in April 2020 at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer